

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound dropped against its major counterparts in early European deals on Tuesday.



The pound pared gains to 1.2676 against the franc, from a high of 1.2700 hit at 10:00 pm ET.



The pound fell to 144.01 against the Japanese yen, a level unseen since June 28.



The pound that closed Monday's deals at 0.9050 against the euro dropped to near a 1-year low of 0.9064.



Reversing from an early high of 1.3054 against the dollar, the pound edged down to 1.3029.



The next possible support for the pound is seen around 142.00 against the yen, 1.24 against the franc, 1.28 against the greenback and 0.92 against the euro.



