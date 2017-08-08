EDP Finance B.V.: Half-yearly report 2017

In accordance with the Transparency Directive 2004/109/EC as amended by the Transparency Directive Amending Directive (Directive 2013/50/EU), and following the choice of EDP Finance B.V. for The Netherlands as Home Member State, EDP Finance B.V. hereby informs that the half-year financial reports for the period 1 January 2017 till 30 June 2017 have been filed on 8 August 2017 with the Autoriteit Financiële Markten (AFM) in The Netherlands and are available on the internet site: http://www.edp.pt/en/Investidores/publicacoes/relatorioecontas/Pages/ (https://emea01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.edp.pt%2Fen%2FInvestidores%2Fpublicacoes%2Frelatorioecontas%2FPages%2FRelatorioeContas.aspx&data=02%7C01%7Cnl-afm-filingteam%40tmf-group.com%7Cb86cc9078cd24a1151dd08d4de3508f9%7C733f029c6cfd403c9a416c3063491098%7C0%7C0%7C636377766772422242&sdata=us72PRVIFFAXoFgUK2wvo5GgI3Qq0%2BJusRMI4lXEUZ0%3D&reserved=0)

RelatorioeContas.aspx

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: EDP Finance B.V. via Globenewswire

