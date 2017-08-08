sprite-preloader
08.08.2017
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

EDP Finance B.V.: Half-yearly report 2017

In accordance with the Transparency Directive 2004/109/EC as amended by the Transparency Directive Amending Directive (Directive 2013/50/EU), and following the choice of EDP Finance B.V. for The Netherlands as Home Member State, EDP Finance B.V. hereby informs that the half-year financial reports for the period 1 January 2017 till 30 June 2017 have been filed on 8 August 2017 with the Autoriteit Financiële Markten (AFM) in The Netherlands and are available on the internet site:  http://www.edp.pt/en/Investidores/publicacoes/relatorioecontas/Pages/ (https://emea01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.edp.pt%2Fen%2FInvestidores%2Fpublicacoes%2Frelatorioecontas%2FPages%2FRelatorioeContas.aspx&data=02%7C01%7Cnl-afm-filingteam%40tmf-group.com%7Cb86cc9078cd24a1151dd08d4de3508f9%7C733f029c6cfd403c9a416c3063491098%7C0%7C0%7C636377766772422242&sdata=us72PRVIFFAXoFgUK2wvo5GgI3Qq0%2BJusRMI4lXEUZ0%3D&reserved=0)
RelatorioeContas.aspx



Source: EDP Finance B.V. via Globenewswire

