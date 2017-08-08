

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss real estate bubble index remained unchanged at the risk zone in the second quarter, survey data from the UBS investment bank showed Tuesday.



The real estate bubble index came in at 1.38 points, the same value as in the first quarter.



Improving economic conditions and the slight fall in inflation-adjusted prices for owner-occupied homes helped stabilize imbalances, the bank said.



The index was propped up by the Buy-Rent Price Indicator, which reached another high in the second quarter.



Investment demand for residential real estate also remained high. However,the bank said a dampening effect was created by the relatively moderate growth in outstanding household mortgages against the backdrop of slightly brighter economic conditions.



