

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's foreign trade surplus decreased in June from a year ago, as imports grew faster than exports, preliminary figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Tuesday.



The trade surplus fell to EUR 1.06 billion in June from EUR 1.16 billion in the corresponding month last year. Economists had expected the surplus to drop to EUR 1.04 billion.



Both exports and imports climbed by 4.5 percent and 6.5 percent, respectively in June from last year.



The share of EU member states was 79 percent in exports and 78 percent in imports.



During the first half of this year, total trade surplus of the country was EUR 5.38 billion versus EUR 5.41 billion in the same period of 2016.



