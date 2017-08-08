

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were sluggish on Tuesday as data out of China, Germany and France disappointed investors and the euro extended gains against the dollar in lackluster trade.



Chinese exports climbed 7.2 percent year-over-year in July in dollar terms, well below the 11.0 percent spike economists had expected. Imports rose 11.0 percent from a year ago, much slower than the expected growth of 18.0 percent.



German exports declined 2.8 percent in June from May, when they climbed 1.5 percent, official data showed. Imports slid 4.5 percent, in contrast to May's 1.3 percent increase.



France's trade deficit widened to 4.66 billion euros in June from 4.43 billion euros in May, data from the customs office showed.



Regional earnings also proved to be a mixed bag. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was marginally lower at 381.82 in late opening deals after declining 0.1 percent on Monday.



The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index were little changed in choppy trade, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was moving down 0.1 percent.



Danish jewelry manufacturer and retailer Pandora plummeted 9 percent after its second-quarter revenue and profits missed analyst expectations.



British insurer Standard Life fell 1.7 percent after its Global Absolute Return Strategies (GARS) mandate saw 5.6 billion pounds in net outflows in the first half of the year.



InterContinental Hotels Group lost almost 4 percent on reporting slower growth in revenue per room in the second quarter.



Gaming operator Paddy Power slumped 4.6 percent after disappointing results.



On the positive side, Finnish tyre maker Nokian jumped 6 percent after reporting better-than-expected quarterly profit on higher Russian demand and a stronger ruble.



Aegon shares advanced 2 percent. The Dutch insurer has agreed to sell Unirobe Meeùs Groep, an independent financial advisory group, to Aon Groep Nederland for 295 million euros.



Mail and logistics group Deutsche Post DHL Group rallied 1.4 percent. The German company confirmed its FY17 outlook after reporting higher profit in its second quarter with good growth in revenues.



Uniper shares climbed 3 percent after the conventional-energy company raised the lower end of its outlook for fiscal 2017 adjusted EBIT and also increased its guidance for full-year dividend growth.



