

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lamar Advertising Co. (LAMR) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $136.55 million, or $1.39 per share. This was higher than $133.69 million, or $1.37 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.5% to $397.08 million. This was up from $387.53 million last year.



Lamar Advertising Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $136.55 Mln. vs. $133.69 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.1% -EPS (Q2): $1.39 vs. $1.37 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 1.5% -Revenue (Q2): $397.08 Mln vs. $387.53 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.5%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.90 - $5.00



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX