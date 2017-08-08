138 feet assaying 7.4% zinc; 9.3% lead; and 3.3 opt silver (TS) Including 62 feet assaying 14.1% zinc; 18.4% lead; and 5.8 opt silver



HDS-448 is a vertical infill drill hole located within the PEA resource outline to infill a gap of approximately 400 feet in the drilling (see Figure 1). HDS-448 intersected five significant mineralized horizons in the Taylor Sulfide Zone with a cumulative thickness of 213 feet (for individual intervals see Table I). Most notable of the results from HDS-448 are:

25 feet assaying 6.7% zinc; 5.2% lead; and 1.6 opt silver (TS)

17.5 feet assaying 7.4% zinc; 7.1% lead; and 2.2 opt silver (TS)

For a full list of the Trench Vein, Taylor Sulfide and Taylor Deeps Sulfide mineralized intervals from these holes please refer to Table I.

Table I. Drill Hole Assay Summary

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- DH_ID From To Interval From To Interval (feet) (feet) (feet) (meters) (meters) (meters) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-448 1540 1542.5 2.5 469.4 470.1 0.8 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-448 1719.5 1730 10.5 524.1 527.3 3.2 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-448 1792 1815 23 546.2 553.2 7.0 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-448 1910 2000 90 582.1 609.6 27.4 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-448 2215 2240 25 675.1 682.7 7.6 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-448 2295 2352.5 57.5 699.5 717.0 17.5 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-448 2495.5 2513 17.5 760.6 765.9 5.3 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-449 873 881 8 266.1 268.5 2.4 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-449 2330 2468 138 710.1 752.2 42.1 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Including 2353 2415 62 717.2 736.1 18.9 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-449 2666 2670 4 812.6 813.8 1.2 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-449 3344 3362.5 18.5 1019.2 1024.8 5.6 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-449 3418 3441 23 1041.8 1048.8 7.0 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-449 3699.5 3707.5 8 1127.6 1130.0 2.4 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-459 1414 1450.5 36.5 431.0 442.1 11.1 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-459 1497 1512 15 456.3 460.8 4.6 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-459 2255.5 2325.5 70 687.4 708.8 21.3 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Including 2283.5 2305 21.5 696.0 702.5 6.6 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-459 2419 2482.5 63.5 737.3 756.6 19.4 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-459 2798 2802 4 852.8 854.0 1.2 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-459 2837 2872 35 864.7 875.3 10.7 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------- DH_ID Ag opt Pb% Zn% Cu% Zone ---------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-448 1.23 2.44 4.69 0.06 TVS ---------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-448 1.68 2.47 0.44 0.08 TVS ---------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-448 1.62 0.93 1.33 0.09 TS ---------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-448 0.81 0.95 1.57 0.03 TS ---------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-448 1.62 5.17 6.71 0.02 TS ---------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-448 4.00 2.83 3.93 0.24 TS ---------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-448 2.21 7.12 7.36 0.11 TS ---------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-449 1.76 2.07 4.45 0.11 TVS ---------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-449 3.28 9.28 7.37 0.15 TS ---------------------------------------------------------------- Including 5.82 18.39 14.14 0.31 TS ---------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-449 3.76 2.82 3.52 0.16 TVS ---------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-449 3.49 2.65 2.26 0.19 TVS ---------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-449 0.84 2.72 1.60 0.01 TDS ---------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-449 2.50 1.61 2.77 0.27 TVS ---------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-459 3.11 6.95 10.18 0.10 TS ---------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-459 2.84 2.18 2.93 0.53 TS ---------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-459 0.84 1.81 2.55 0.27 TS ---------------------------------------------------------------- Including 1.46 3.19 5.08 0.39 TS ---------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-459 0.64 1.64 1.54 0.06 TS ---------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-459 7.99 1.77 0.99 0.08 TS ---------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-459 21.00 13.25 10.79 1.15 TDS ----------------------------------------------------------------

Drill intersections with a combined zinc and lead grade of greater than 9% are bolded. Sulfide drill intervals from the Taylor Sulfide Zone and Taylor Deeps Sulfide Zone are down-the-hole drill intervals but are considered to be within +5% of true width based on the dip of the mineralized stratigraphy at 20-25 degrees. The exception to this are the intervals noted as veins. It is not possible to determine the true width of the veins based on the drill density and no representation is made here regarding true width of the veins. Zones shown include; Taylor Sulfide Zone (TS); Taylor Deeps Sulfide Zone (TDS) and Trench Vein System (TVS).

Qualified Person

The results of the Arizona Mining Inc. drilling have been reviewed, verified and compiled by Donald R. Taylor, MSc., PG, Chief Operating Officer for Arizona Mining Inc., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101). Mr. Taylor has 30 years of mineral exploration and mining experience, and is a Registered Professional Geologist through the SME (registered member #4029597).

Assays and Quality Assurance/Quality Control

To ensure reliable sample results, the Company has a rigorous QA/QC program in place that monitors the chain-of-custody of samples and includes the insertion of blanks, duplicates, and certified reference standards at statistically derived intervals within each batch of samples. Core is photographed and split in half with one-half retained in a secured facility for verification purposes.

Sample preparation (crushing and pulverizing) has been performed at ALS Minerals Laboratories, an ISO/IEC accredited lab located in Tucson, Arizona. ALS Minerals Laboratories prepares a pulp of all samples and sends the pulps to their analytical laboratory in Vancouver, B.C. Canada for analysis. ALS analyzes the pulp sample by ICP following a 4-acid digestion (ME-ICP61 for 33 elements) including Cu (copper), Pb (lead), and Zn (zinc). All samples in which Cu (copper), Pb (lead), or Zn (zinc) are greater than 10,000 ppm are re-run using four acid digestion with an ICP - AES finish (Cu-OG62; Pb-OG62; and Zn-OG62) with the elements reported in percentage (%). Silver values are determined by ICP (ME-ICP61) with all samples with silver values greater than 100 ppm repeated using four acid digestion with an ICP-AES finish (Ag-OG62) calibrated for higher levels of silver contained. Any values over 1,500 ppm Ag trigger a fire assay with gravimetric finish analysis. Gold values are determined by a 30 gm fire assay with an ICP-AES finish (Au-ICP21).

About Arizona Mining

Arizona Mining Inc. (an augustagroup company) is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the exploration and development of its 100%-owned Hermosa Project located in Santa Cruz County, Arizona. The Taylor Deposit, a zinc-lead-silver carbonate replacement deposit, has a resource of 8.6 million tons in the Measured Mineral Resource category grading 4.2% zinc, 4.0% lead and 1.6 opt silver, or 9.7% ZnEq, plus 63.8 million tons in the Indicated Mineral Resource category grading 4.5% zinc, 4.4% lead and 1.9 opt silver, or 10.6% ZnEq, and 38.6 million tons of Inferred Mineral Resources grading 4.4% zinc, 4.2% lead and 3.1 opt silver or 11.6% ZnEq, all reported in accordance with NI 43-101 guidelines utilizing a 4% ZnEq cutoff grade. The Taylor Deposit remains open to the north, west and south over land controlled by the Company and will be aggressively drilled to test the limits of the resource. The Company's other project on the Hermosa property is the Central Deposit, a silver-manganese manto oxide project.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements including statements with respect to the Company's intentions for its Hermosa Project in Arizona, including, without limitation, performing additional drilling, a resource update, permitting and a feasibility study on the Taylor Deposit. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as may, will, seek, anticipate, believe, plan, estimate, budget, schedule, forecast, project, expect, intend, or similar expressions.

The forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions which, while considered reasonable by Arizona Mining, are subject to risks and uncertainties. In addition to the assumptions herein, these assumptions include the assumptions described in Arizona Mining's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2016 ("MD&A"). Arizona Mining cautions readers that forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements and forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results, performance or achievement. These risks, uncertainties and factors include general business, economic, competitive, political, regulatory and social uncertainties; actual results of exploration activities and economic evaluations; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; changes in project parameters; changes in costs, including labour, infrastructure, operating and production costs; future prices of zinc, lead, silver and other minerals; variations of mineral grade or recovery rates; operating or technical difficulties in connection with exploration, development or mining activities, including the failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; delays in completion of exploration, development or construction activities; changes in government legislation and regulation; the ability to maintain and renew existing licenses and permits or obtain required licenses and permits in a timely manner; the ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms in a timely manner; contests over title to properties; employee relations and shortages of skilled personnel and contractors; the speculative nature of, and the risks involved in, the exploration, development and mining business; and the factors discussed in the section entitled "Risks and Uncertainties" in the MD&A.

Although Arizona Mining has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual performance, achievements, actions, events, results or conditions to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking information, there may be other risks, uncertainties and other factors that cause performance, achievements, actions, events, results or conditions to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Unless otherwise indicated, forward-looking statements contained herein are as of the date hereof and Arizona Mining disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

