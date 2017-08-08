

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (YAMHF.PK) reported Tuesday that its first-half net income attributable to parent company shareholders climbed 87.5 percent from last year to 60.8 billion yen.



The company said it achieved all-time highs in operating income of 82.2 billion yen, up 25.7%, and ordinary income of 83.5 billion yen, up 51.1%.



Consolidated net sales of 828.1 billion yen grew 6.4% from the previous year.



In emerging markets, motorcycle sales rose and operating income was significantly higher thanks to sales of higher priced products and cost reductions due to the advancement of platform-based products.



In developed markets, motorcycles, marine, industrial machinery & robot products and electrically power-assisted bicycles contributed to increased sales and income.



Motorcycle net sales rose 6.6%, supported by brisk business in emerging markets. Marine business net sales rose 5.5% on the strength of outboard motor sales in North America. Power products declined 4.0% but industrial machinery and robots climbed 30.4%.



Looking ahead, for the year, Yamaha Motor now forecasts net income attributable to parent company shareholders rising 42.5% to 90.0 billion yen, operating income rising 24.3% to 135.0 billion yen, net sales rising 8.5% to 1.63 trillion yen.



All figures have been upwardly revised from initial forecasts, the company said.



The full-year dividend forecast has been raised to 78 yen, up 18 yen from the previous year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX