The Papyrus ACM-based Collaboration Platform for Campaign Management Earns Highest Ratings for Digital Transformation Excellence, Agility and High Value Creation

WellCare Health Plans, Inc. and ISIS Papyrus Software proudly announce winning the renowned 2017 WfMC Global Awards for Case Management. Sponsored by the Workflow Management Coalition (WfMC), these awards recognize distinguished projects within the purview of Adaptive Case Management (ACM). Winning projects stand out by achieving excellent outcomes in attaining the long-term strategic goals at leading-edge organizations through leveraging an adaptive approach to business process management and innovation.

Headquartered in Tampa, FL, WellCare Health Plans, Inc. provides government-sponsored managed care services primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans, to families, children, seniors and individuals with complex medical needs. As of Dec. 31, 2016, WellCare Health Plans, Inc. covers ten different brands and carries more than 40 lines of businesses, serving approximately 4.1 million members, partnering with 417,000 contracted health care providers and employing 9,000 associates nationwide.

WellCare recently introduced a new Enterprise Content Management System (ECMS) based on the Papyrus Adaptive Case Management (ACM) framework to keep pace with the creation, modification and administration of huge volumes of marketing and regulated materials with more than 60 media types in nearly 30 languages. The new ECMS solution drives collaboration and streamlines business operation through self-governed workflows, enhanced quality assurance measures and added approval cycles, granting quality and compliance in a highly regulated area of WellCare's core business.

Using Papyrus business process-driven technology, the ECMS has helped WellCare to successfully transform the company's Creative Services Team operations and move from cumbersome paper-based work and implicit workflows to a new, effective way of working.

Goal-oriented adaptive processes, digital data and digital work inboxes changed the working experience of the WellCare employees in a far-reaching way. The Creative Services Team members use now user interfaces that focus on their needs and are empowered to work and interact within the team and with third-party providers via comments and chat without paper. Media content and case-related documents are part of creative cases accompanying the workflow and are seamlessly shared among all project participants. The processes are mapped into reusable components of case templates that relate goals with tasks and workflows for reduced maintenance efforts, while the system integrates inbound and outbound communication directly into the case processing and enables participants to act flexibly with ad hoc decisions based on given content and context. The management has control over the overall business processing with an option to back-track financial issues directly in the system, while the business administrators use integrated quality assurance to improve workflows and manage templates without involvement of IT-departments.

"We are delighted to congratulate WellCare on this significant achievement, as well as on their clear vision and exceptional engagement. Their commitment to applying technology for the enablement of business transformation has revolutionized the entire Creative Services Team operations," said Annemarie Pucher, CEO of ISIS Papyrus Software. "The innovation accomplished using Papyrus has delivered high levels of quality and efficiency and changed irreversibly the way how WellCare engages and interacts internally and externally, setting a stage for a broader digital transformation of the business to foster growth, compliance and profitability. For WellCare, the future of the digital workplace is happening right now."

"Our partnership with Papyrus created a consistent working relationship that allowed us to achieve success with our goals in a very short amount of time. Papyrus and WellCare developed a plan to have both an onsite Papyrus Business and Technical Consultant to work side-by-side with the WellCare team. This daily team effort helped WellCare to successfully build a customized workflow tool that captured most of our business requirements while at the same time generating a solution that is flexible, scalable and easy-to-use. With an iterative approach, the Papyrus team created a trusted environment here at WellCare permitting us to make adjustments and modifications as needed that would have otherwise been difficult to amend after go-live. As a result, WellCare now has a workflow solution that not only meets the needs of our communication materials development, but perhaps even more significantly, the solution is easily adaptable to accommodate our anticipated growth," said Effie Hayward, Senior Manager, ICS Project Management, Channel Communication Services.

Since implementing the new ECMS, WellCare has realized significant improvements in terms of minimized effort, cost savings, increased revenues and quality:

20% savings on job lifecycle time

75% reduction in printing, paper and file storage costs

Full transparency of all open jobs and tasks

20% reduction of rework due to quality measures

Processes fully governed by the Creative Services Team without IT support

without IT support Flexibility to immediately adapt to changes

The ability to develop true service level agreements based on reportable metrics.

Improved quality by having explicit and in-process quality checks throughout the project lifecycle

The ability to expand the overall material creation capabilities of the Creative Services team enables the entire company to grow and meet the future needs.

Suggested Tweet: WellCare wins Award for Digital Transformation Excellence with Papyrus Software solution bit.ly/WfMC-Award

About WfMC Global Awards for Excellence in Case Management The WfMC Global Awards for Case Management recognizes and focuses upon successful use cases within Adaptive Case Management. Case Management represents an adaptive approach to supporting knowledge workers in today's leading edge organizations. Finalists receive additional recognition by having their case studies published in the next edition of the ACM Excellence Series by Future Strategies Inc. This year, winning submissions were published in Best Practices for Knowledge Workers, following previous best-selling publications, "Empowering Knowledge Workers," "Taming the Unpredictable" and "How Knowledge Workers Get Things Done." objectives. Workflow Management Coalition (WfMC) and BPM.com jointly sponsor the annual Global Awards for Excellence in Case Management. The Awards program is managed by Future Strategies Inc.

About WellCare Health Plans, Inc.: Headquartered in Tampa, FL, WellCare Health Plans, Inc. focuses exclusively on providing government-sponsored managed care services in all 50 U.S. states through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans, to families, children, seniors and individuals with complex medical needs. As of Dec. 31, 2016, WellCare serves approximately 4.1 million members, partners with 417,000 contracted health care providers and employs 9,000 associates nationwide.

About ISIS Papyrus Software: ISIS Papyrus Software, with its US Headquarters in Southlake/Dallas, TX, enables business applications for digital transformation, operational enhancement and customer engagement in an Omni channel world. With Papyrus Platform for Business Communication and Process, enterprise teams choose where to improve, whom to empower and how to scale gaining the knowledge and tools to create, manage and enhance business applications with reduced IT dependence. Inquiries about the WellCare Health Plans, Inc. Campaign Management solution or the latest Papyrus technology are welcome at info@isis-papyrus.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170808005025/en/

Contacts:

ISIS Papyrus Software

Christian Berchtold

christian.berchtold@isis-papyrus.com