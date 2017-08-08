Pulp and Paper Enzymes Market Worth Over $225 Mn by 2024: Global Market Insights, Inc.

OCEAN VIEW, Delaware, August 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The industry growth report "Pulp & Paper Enzymes Market By Product (Amylases [Surface Coating, Deinking, Drainage Improvement], Xylanases/ Hemicellulase [Bleaching, Fiber Modification/ Fibrillation, Deinking, Debarking, Retting Of Flax Fibers], Lipase [Pitch Treatment, Microbial Control], Cellulose [Deinking, Fiber Modification/ Fibrillation, Drainage Improvement], Pectinase [Debarking, Retting Of Flax Fibers]) Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S, Canada, Germany, Portugal, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Norway, Finland, Sweden, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Taiwan, Australia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Iran, Israel, Jordan, South Africa), Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2017 - 2024." by Global Market Insights, Inc. says Pulp & Paper Enzymes Market share will reach over USD 225 million by 2024.

Necessity for deinking, fibrillation and fiber strength enhancement in paper production has enhanced pulp & paper enzymes market growth. Increasing environment awareness along with shifting preference towards eco-friendly solutions will remain key factors driving product demand.

Increasing paper packaging demand from food processing, pharmaceutical, healthcare and consumer goods industries will foster pulp & paper enzymes market growth. Further, benefits offered including tamper proof, convenient, durable and lightweight is anticipated to increase product penetration. Globally, paper packaging contributed above 35% in the overall packaging industry in 2016.

Government impositions to restrict plastic usage will facilitate product as an alternative for plastic packaging. More than 100,000 marine animals die globally by consuming plastic. Growth in advertisement industry that includes billboards and other promotional platforms through printing has fueled paper printing industry. The industry has unlocked multiple avenues for pulp & paper market growth.

Wide range of product usage in newspaper, corrugated board and writing pads that are used frequently will support the industry growth. Low energy consumption, reduced cost and enhanced product quality due to enzymes usage will propel demand. Increasing digital platforms in several industries along with development in digital media may hamper pulp & paper enzymes market growth.

Amylase is estimated to be over USD 75 million by 2024. Potential applications including cleaning, deinking, drainage improvement and surface coating will drive product demand. Rising demand for smooth sheets for printing application will boost product penetration.

Cellulose will witness over 7% CAGR till 2024. Stringent regulations on harsh chemical usage including caustic soda will fuel the product demand. Reduced undesired deposits, improvement in machine running, enhanced drain refining are the benefits supporting demand.

Lipase witnessed a demand of over 300 tons in 2016. Improved pitch treatment and microbial control by the product has enhanced pulp quality particularly in sulfite material. Elimination of triglycerides in unbleached sulfite is the major characteristics supporting the product growth.

In 2016, North America pulp & paper enzymes market was over 38 million. Rising ecofriendly packaging demand and presence of large scale product manufacturers is driving the regional pulp & paper enzymes market growth. Further, advanced supply chain mechanism and strong economic conditions are contributing in the regional growth.

APAC pulp & paper enzymes market will witness gains over 6.5% by 2024. Increasing enzymes adoption in manufacturing facilities due to its enhanced benefits will stimulate the regional demand. Easy availability of resources and labor coupled with environment regulations on industrial wastages are driving the industry, as the product reduce pollutants in waste water.

Global pulp & paper enzymes industry share is highly consolidated with the key manufacturers including AB Enzymes, Dupont, Novozymes acquiring more than 50% industry share. Other significant producers in terms of product range and geographic presence in the pulp & paper enzymes market includes Enzymatic Deinking Technologies, Buckman Laboratories Anthem Cellutions, Krishna Speciality Chemicals, Rossari Biotech, KPS Bio, Biotech, Logen Corporation, MetGen and Nature BioScience.

Strategies including expansion of manufacturing capacity, collaborations, agreements and new product launch are being adopted by these companies. Novozymes acquired logen Corporation's industrial enzyme business in 2013 for USD 53.8 million.

