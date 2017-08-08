Neudata Releases Version 2 of its 'Scout' Digital Alternative Data Platform

NEW YORK, August 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Neudata Limited has released the much-anticipated Version 2 of its very popular online Neudata Scout digital data intelligence platform. The company provides hedge funds and other institutional investment managers with metadata about the vast array of alternative datasets available toward the goal of selecting and back testing the most appropriate sources for alpha generation.

"We listened carefully to feedback from our audience of quantitative investment managers and greatly enhanced the functionality and new features available on the Neudata Scout platform," said Rado Lipuš, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Neudata, headquartered in London, UK. "We expanded the navigation and filtering components so that managers can more easily pinpoint relevant data sources for a specific investment universe, or search for specific stocks, products or even brands. Also among the new features, is a robust content management capability for users to add relevant and useful notes. All of this makes it easier for investment professionals to perform critical functions such as discovering, assessing and selecting the best sources of datasets for their particular investment research needs."

Many of Neudata's clients log in to the Neudata Scout platform on a daily basis in order to identify the latest alternative datasets and source providers that are continuously being added. Data providers span the universe from early-stage, still below-radar data providers compiling unique data, to established data providers assembling novel datasets for a limited number of investment management clients, to larger 'exhaust-data' providers who often incidentally collect and aggregate less mainstream data that can be incredibly useful to investors.



About Neudata

Neudata Limited is headquartered in London, with offices in New York City, USA and Geneva, Switzerland. Neudata helps sophisticated investment managers find, evaluate and select new and alternative data sources that can provide unique, timely and granular records of often imperceptible economic activity. Neudata's alternative data expertise lies in uncovering unique datasets from non-conventional sources that are not available on established and commonly used data platforms. Neudata partners with investment managers to help tame big data, uncover overlooked information and focus on global equity, currency, commodity, fixed income and derivatives market intelligence.

