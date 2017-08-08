BROOKFIELD, NEWS -- (Marketwired) -- 08/08/17 -- Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE: BBU)(TSX: BBU.UN) ("Brookfield Business Partners") announced today financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.

"This quarter we continued to execute on our growth strategy with the closing of the BRK Ambiental and Greenergy Fuels Holdings Ltd. ("Greenergy") acquisitions. After quarter end, we closed our acquisition of the Loblaw gas station operations and signed an agreement to acquire Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. ("Teekay Offshore")," said Cyrus Madon, CEO of Brookfield Business Partners. "We believe these acquisitions will contribute to Company Funds from Operations ("Company FFO") and provide growth opportunities over the long term."

Three months ended Six months ended June 30 June 30 --------------------- --------------------- US$ millions (except per unit amount), unaudited 2017 2016 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net (loss) income attributable to unitholders(1) $ (6) $ (33) $ 60 $ (38) - per unit(2,3) $ (0.06) n/a $ 0.55 $ n/a Company FFO(1,4) $ 43 $ 58 $ 138 $ 95 - per unit(2,3) $ 0.40 n/a $ 1.28 $ n/a ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Brookfield Business Partners reported a net loss attributable to unitholders for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 of $6 million ($0.06 per unit), compared to a net loss of $33 million in 2016. Company FFO totaled $43 million ($0.40 per unit) for the quarter compared to $58 million in 2016. Our Company FFO benefitted from strong results in our industrial operations segment which were offset by lower results in our construction services and energy segments.

Operational Update

The following table presents Company FFO by segment:

Three months ended Six months ended June 30 June 30 --------------------- ---------------------- US$ millions, unaudited 2017 2016 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Business Services $ 17 $ 15 $ 21 $ 17 Construction Services 12 25 9 47 Energy 11 17 31 35 Industrial Operations 8 2 87 (3) Corporate and Other (5) (1) (10) (1) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Company FFO(1,2) $ 43 $ 58 $ 138 $ 95 ============================================================================

Our business services segment generated Company FFO of $17 million in the second quarter of 2017, compared to $15 million in the second quarter of 2016. Results benefitted from continued strength in the North American housing market and the acquisition of Greenergy, a road fuels service provider that we acquired in May 2017. Our residential real estate brokerage operations had strong results both in the U.S. and Canada. During the quarter, we completed a small acquisition of a brokerage business in Quebec, enhancing our market position in the province. The positive contribution from these businesses was partially offset by lower results at our financial advisory business, where activity started to pick up late in the second quarter.

Our construction services segment contributed $12 million of Company FFO in the quarter, compared to $25 million in the same period of 2016. Contributions from our diversified portfolio were primarily tempered by a loss on a project in Australia, which is nearing completion. In addition, Company FFO for the three months ended June 30, 2016 included a $5 million one-time project settlement fee. We have maintained our backlog at a consistent $7.4 billion by securing six projects in the quarter. Subsequent to quarter end we secured additional new work, including One Nine Elms, a $1 billion mixed use development in the UK, which upon completion in 2019 will be one of the tallest residential developments in London.

Our energy segment generated Company FFO of $11 million during the quarter, compared to $17 million in the prior year. Second quarter 2016 results included gains on opportunistic energy securities investments which have since been sold and reflected Brookfield Business Partners' higher ownership position in our Australian energy operation. Our Australian operation continues to benefit from its hedge position for oil and long term fixed price customer contracts for gas. Our Canadian operations benefitted from slightly higher commodity prices during the quarter.

Our industrial operations segment generated Company FFO of $8 million during the second quarter, compared to $2 million in 2016. Our graphite electrode operation reported an improvement in results over the same period in 2016, reflecting a reduction in average manufacturing cost of approximately $200 per metric ton, from our cost containment efforts. Our palladium operations also posted improved results, with increased sales volumes and a higher market price of palladium metal. During the quarter, the company filed an updated Life-of-Mine technical report with a substantial increase to mineral reserves and a longer mine life, and subsequently announced its plans for increased production. Our results have begun to benefit from the close of BRK Ambiental, our Brazilian water services operation, although the inclusion of related transaction expenses reduced results for the quarter.

Strategic Initiatives Update

As noted above, we completed three acquisitions this year and are working on closing another. All these acquisitions fit within our strategy of acquiring businesses we believe will grow in value over the long term:

-- Brazilian water and sewage treatment operations In April, together with our institutional partners, we acquired a 70% interest in the largest private water company in Brazil, now renamed BRK Ambiental. Our equity investment was approximately $340 million. In addition, we acquired related assets in a joint venture of which our share of the investment was approximately $43 million. BRK Ambiental will invest significantly to improve and expand its network and is well positioned for future growth. -- UK road fuels logistics In May, together with institutional partners, we acquired Greenergy, a supplier and distributor of road fuels. Brookfield Business Partners' share of the equity investment was $45 million. We intend to work with the company's management to grow it's footprint globally. -- Canadian gas station network Together with our institutional partners, we closed our acquisition of Loblaw's network of gas stations and convenience kiosks in July. Our share of the equity investment was approximately $43 million for a 25% share of the business. We plan to grow this business, which already benefits from significant scale and strong customer loyalty, by rebranding to the Mobil fuel brand and by further building out this network. -- Global provider of marine services In July, together with our institutional partners, we entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 60% of Teekay Offshore for a total investment of approximately $750 million. This includes an equity investment of $610 million and acquisition of a $200 million loan from Teekay Corporation. Teekay Offshore is an international provider of marine transportation, oil production, storage, long-distance towing and offshore installation, maintenance and safety services to the oil industry. As a fee-based business focused on critical services, Teekay Offshore has limited direct commodity exposure and the company has a substantial portfolio of medium to long-term, fixed-rate contracts with high quality, primarily investment grade counterparties. Our investment will strengthen Teekay Offshore's balance sheet thereby positioning Teekay Offshore to better service its customers and to take advantage of future growth opportunities, primarily several growth projects in late stages of completion.

Changes to the Board of Directors

Brookfield Business Partners today announced that Denis Turcotte has stepped down from the Board of Directors of our General Partner (the "Board") in order to accept a position as Managing Partner at Brookfield Asset Management, where his operational expertise and experience will assist us in our business initiatives. In addition, Anthony Gardner has been appointed to the Board. Anthony is an experienced executive who has held senior positions in the U.S. and Europe with Palamon Capital Partners, Bank of America and GE Capital. From 2014 to 2017, Anthony served as the U.S. Ambassador to the European Union. Jeffrey Blidner, Chairman of the Board stated "I would like to thank Denis for his valuable contributions to the Board and wish him success in his new senior management role. We are very pleased to welcome Anthony Gardner to the Board and look forward to his advice and guidance. Anthony's business acumen and unique experience as an ambassador will be an asset to our growing global business."

Distribution

The Board has declared a quarterly distribution in the amount of $0.0625 per unit, payable on September 29, 2017 to unitholders of record as at the close of business on August 31, 2017.

Additional Information

The Board has reviewed and approved this news release, including the summarized unaudited consolidated financial statements contained herein.

Brookfield Business Partners' Letter to Unitholders and the Supplemental Information are available at https://bbu.brookfield.com/reports-and-filings/financial-reports.

Notes:

1. Attributable to parent company prior to the Spin-off on June 20, 2016 and to limited partnership unitholders, general partnership unitholders, and redemption-exchange unitholders post Spin-off. 2. Comparative figures not representative of performance, as units were spun out on June 20, 2016. 3. Average number of partnership units outstanding on a fully diluted time weighted average basis, assuming the exchange of redemption exchange units held by Brookfield for limited partnership units, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017 was 108 million and the ten days post spin-off ended June 20, 2017 was 92 million. 4. Company FFO is presented as a net amount attributable to unitholders and is a non-IFRS measure and is calculated as net income excluding the impact of depreciation and amortization, deferred income taxes, breakage and transaction costs, non-cash gains or losses and other items. When determining Company FFO, we include our proportionate share of Company FFO of equity accounted investment. A reconciliation of net loss to Company FFO is available on page 8 and 9 of this release.

Brookfield Business Partners is a business services and industrials company focused on owning and operating high-quality businesses that benefit from barriers to entry and/or low production costs. Brookfield Business Partners is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information.

Brookfield Business Partners is the flagship listed business services and industrials company of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: BAM)(TSX: BAM.A)(EURONEX: BAMA), a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $250 billion of assets under management.

For more information, please visit our website at https://bbu.brookfield.com.

Conference Call and First Quarter 2017 Earnings Details

Investors, analysts and other interested parties can access Brookfield Business Partners' 2017 second quarter results as well as the Letter to Unitholders and Supplemental Information on our website at https://bbu.brookfield.com

The conference call can be accessed via webcast on August 8, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time at https://bbu.brookfield.com or via teleconference at 1-800-319-4610 toll free in North America. For overseas calls please dial +1-604-638-5340, at approximately 10:50 a.m. Eastern Time. A recording of the teleconference can be accessed at 1-855-669-9658 or +1-604-674-8052 (Password 1462#).

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position As of ---------------------------- US$ millions, unaudited Jun. 30, 2017 Dec. 31, 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,045 $ 1,050 Financial assets 669 539 Accounts receivable, net 3,807 1,797 Inventory and other assets 1,568 647 Assets held for sale 94 264 Property, plant and equipment 2,388 2,096 Deferred income tax assets 176 111 Intangible assets 2,977 371 Equity accounted investments 379 166 Goodwill 1,289 1,152 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total assets $ 14,392 $ 8,193 ============================================================================ Liabilities and equity Liabilities Accounts payable and other $ 4,935 $ 2,457 Liabilities associated with assets held for sale 39 66 Borrowings 3,209 1,551 Deferred income tax liabilities 895 81 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total liabilities 9,078 4,155 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equity(1) Limited partners 1,234 1,206 General partner - - Non-controlling interests attributable to: Redemption-Exchange Units, Preferred Shares and Special Limited Partnership Units held by Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 1,326 1,295 Interest of others in operating subsidiaries 2,754 1,537 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total equity 5,314 4,038 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total liabilities and equity $ 14,392 $ 8,193 ============================================================================

Note:

1. Attributable to parent company prior to the Spin-off on June 20, 2016 and to limited partnership unitholders, general partnership unitholders, and redemption-exchange unitholders post Spin-off. Post Spin-off, equity is also attributable to preferred shareholders and Special LP unitholders. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Consolidated Statements of Operating Results Three months ended Six months ended June 30 June 30 --------------------- ---------------------- US$ millions, unaudited 2017 2016 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenues $ 4,870 $ 2,008 $ 6,804 $ 3,685 Direct operating costs (4,673) (1,865) (6,547) (3,434) General and administrative expenses (76) (64) (138) (126) Depreciation and amortization expense (88) (76) (153) (148) Interest expense (50) (23) (69) (47) Equity accounted income, net 14 20 24 47 Impairment expense (23) (106) (30) (106) Gain on acquisitions/dispositions 9 28 281 28 Other income (expenses), net (9) (21) 5 (31) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Income (loss) before income tax (26) (99) 177 (132) Income tax (expense) recovery Current (4) (7) - (10) Deferred 4 15 - 22 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net income (loss) $ (26) $ (91) $ 177 $ (120) ============================================================================ Attributable to(1): Limited partners $ (3) $ (1) $ 29 $ (1) General partner - - Brookfield Asset Management Inc. - (30) - (35) Non-controlling interests attributable to: Redemption-exchange units held be Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (3) (2) 31 (2) Interest of others $ (20) $ (58) $ 117 $ (82) ============================================================================

Note:

1. Attributable to parent company prior to the Spin-off on June 20, 2016 and to limited partnership unitholders, general partnership unitholders, and redemption-exchange unitholders post Spin-off. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Statements of Company Funds from Operations For the 3 months ended June 30, 2017 Construction Business US$ millions, unaudited Services Services Energy ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenues $ 1,125 $ 3,273 $ 64 Direct operating costs (1,104) (3,207) (45) General and administrative expenses (11) (30) (4) Interest expense - (9) (7) Equity accounted Company FFO - 11 11 Current income taxes 2 (4) - Realized disposition gains, net - 1 - Company FFO attributable to others - (18) (8) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Company FFO(1,2) 12 17 11 Depreciation and amortization Impairment expense Deferred income taxes Other Income/(expense), net Non-cash items attributable to equity accounted investments Non-cash items attributable to others ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net loss attributable to unitholders(2) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Statements of Company Funds from Operations For the 3 months ended As per June 30, 2017 Industrial Corporate IFRS US$ millions, unaudited Operations and Other Financials ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenues $ 406 $ 2 $ 4,870 Direct operating costs (316) (1) (4,673) General and administrative expenses (22) (9) (76) Interest expense (34) - (50) Equity accounted Company FFO 1 - 23 Current income taxes (5) 3 (4) Realized disposition gains, net 8 - 9 Company FFO attributable to others (30) - (56) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Company FFO(1,2) 8 (5) 43 Depreciation and amortization (88) Impairment expense (23) Deferred income taxes 4 Other Income/(expense), net (9) Non-cash items attributable to equity accounted investments (9) Non-cash items attributable to others 76 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net loss attributable to unitholders(2) $ (6) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notes:

1. The Statements of Company Funds from Operations above are prepared on a basis that is consistent with Brookfield Business Partner's Supplemental Information and differs from net income as presented in Brookfield Business Partners' Consolidated Statements of Operating Results on page 6 of this release, which is prepared in accordance with IFRS. Management uses company funds from operations (Company FFO) as a key measure to evaluate operating performance. Readers are encouraged to consider both measures in assessing Brookfield Business Partners' results. Company FFO is presented as a net amount attributable to unitholders and is a non- IFRS measure and is calculated as net income excluding the impact of depreciation and amortization, deferred income taxes, breakage and transaction costs, non-cash gains or losses and other items. When determining Company FFO, we include our proportionate share of Company FFO for equity accounted investments. 2. Attributable to parent company prior to the Spin-off on June 20, 2016 and to limited partnership unitholders, general partnership unitholders, and redemption-exchange unitholders post Spin-off. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Statements of Company Funds from Operations For the 6 months ended June 30, 2017 Construction Business US$ millions, unaudited Services Services Energy ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenues $ 2,141 $ 3,889 $ 133 Direct operating costs (2,124) (3,790) (96) General and administrative expenses (22) (53) (8) Interest expense - (13) (13) Equity accounted Company FFO - 15 24 Current income taxes 12 (4) (1) Realized disposition gain, net 2 6 36 Company FFO attributable to others - (29) (44) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Company FFO(1,2) 9 21 31 Depreciation and amortization Impairment expense Deferred income taxes Other income, net Non-cash items attributable to equity accounted investments Non-cash items attributable to others ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net income attributable to parent company ============================================================================ Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Statements of Company Funds from Operations For the 6 months ended As per June 30, 2017 Industrial Corporate IFRS US$ millions, unaudited Operations and Other Financials ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenues $ 637 $ 4 $ 6,804 Direct operating costs (535) (2) (6,547) General and administrative expenses (37) (18) (138) Interest expense (43) - (69) Equity accounted Company FFO 1 - 40 Current income taxes (13) 6 - Realized disposition gain, net 237 - 281 Company FFO attributable to others (160) - (233) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Company FFO(1,2) 87 (10) 138 Depreciation and amortization (153) Impairment expense (30) Deferred income taxes - Other income, net 5 Non-cash items attributable to equity accounted investments (16) Non-cash items attributable to others 116 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net income attributable to parent company $ 60 ============================================================================

Notes:

1. The Statements of Company Funds from Operations above are prepared on a basis that is consistent with Brookfield Business Partners' Supplemental Information and differs from net income as presented in Brookfield Business Partners' Consolidated Statements of Operating Results on page 6 of this release, which is prepared in accordance with IFRS. Management uses company funds from operations (Company FFO) as a key measure to evaluate operating performance. Readers are encouraged to consider both measures in assessing Brookfield Business Partners' results. Company FFO is presented as a net amount attributable to unitholders and is a non- IFRS measure and is calculated as net income excluding the impact of depreciation and amortization, deferred income taxes, breakage and transaction costs, non-cash gains or losses and other items. When determining Company FFO, we include our proportionate share of Company FFO for equity accounted investments. 2. Attributable to parent company.

