

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Endo International plc (ENDP) released earnings for its second quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $207.20 million, or $0.93 per share. This was higher than $192.34 million, or $0.86 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.73 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 4.9% to $875.73 million. This was down from $920.89 million last year.



Endo International plc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $207.20 Mln. vs. $192.34 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.7% -EPS (Q2): $0.93 vs. $0.86 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.73 -Revenue (Q2): $875.73 Mln vs. $920.89 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -4.9%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.35 to $3.65 Full year revenue guidance: $3.38 to $3.53 Bln



