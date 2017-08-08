

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (JEC) revealed earnings for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $89.03 million, or $0.74 per share. This was up from $69.05 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 6.7% to $2.51 billion. This was down from $2.69 billion last year.



Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $89.03 Mln. vs. $69.05 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 28.9% -EPS (Q3): $0.74 vs. $0.57 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 29.8% -Revenue (Q3): $2.51 Bln vs. $2.69 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -6.7%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.00 - $3.15



