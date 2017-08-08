SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/08/17 --



WHO:

Talent Board, a non-profit organization focused on the promotion and data benchmark research of a quality candidate experience and founding organization of the Candidate Experience Awards

WHAT:

Will host a series of 30-minute, informative webinars for job seekers and employers throughout the month of August.

WHEN:

Wednesday, August 9 - Thursday, August 31, 2017

WHERE:

For more information and registration details, visit: http://www.thetalentboard.org/resources/webinar.

DETAILS:

Candidate experience touches every aspect of the talent acquisition process, with a proven influence on employer brand and reputation. During the 2017 Dog Days of Summer Webinar Series, Talent Board, founding organization of the Candidate Experience Awards, will host Talent Board members, CandE Award sponsors, CandE Council members, industry influencers and insiders on a variety of topics related to the candidate experience. Drawing on the program's research, these webinars will cover everything from the role of assessments to the influence of artificial intelligence to measuring and optimizing each step in the recruiting process.

Webinar attendees will learn about best practices and take away actionable tips that can be applied to their own careers or organizations. The series schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, August 9 - Does Recruiter Experience Matter? What Winners Do Differently

Monday, August 14 - Artificial Intelligence and Programmatic Recruitment Advertising

Tuesday, August 15 - Be Your Own Storyteller in the Job Search Process

Wednesday, August 23 - Summertime Sourcing: Lounge in Your New Talent Pool

Thursday, August 24 - Cast a Wider Net: Measure Candidate Experience at Every Stage

Tuesday, August 29 - A Procurement View on Recruitment and How to Be a Great Partner

Wednesday, August 30 - Technology to Humanize Your Candidate Experience

Thursday, August 31 - How to Start Building a Great Candidate Experience

HR, recruiting and talent professionals as well as job seekers are encouraged to attend these engaging sessions. For more information and registration, visit: http://www.thetalentboard.org/resources/webinar.

About Talent Board

Talent Board is a non-profit organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience. The organization, Candidate Experience Awards programs and its sponsors are dedicated to recognizing the candidate experience offered by companies throughout the entire recruitment cycle and to forever changing the manner in which job candidates are treated. More information can be accessed at http://www.thetalentboard.org.