HORSHAM, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/08/17 -- Phenom People, the leader in Talent Relationship Marketing, today announced its growing expansion with the addition of a European-based team. With these new hires, Phenom People is poised to share the award-winning Phenom TRM Cloud Platform and expand its reach globally.

"We are excited to strengthen our footprint as we focus on providing the first Talent Relationship Marketing platform in the European market," said Mahe Bayireddi, CEO of Phenom People. "I'm confident that the expertise our European-based team brings to the table will demonstrate how Talent Relationship Marketing can transform the way organizations in this market attract, engage, recruit and convert top talent."

Phenom People welcomed two members to its European team, Rich Essex and Matt Foggett. Essex and Foggett have joined the company as directors of Business Development for the European market. Essex brings almost twenty years of contract recruitment and technology sales experience, holding leadership positions with Chamberlain Scott International and Broadbean Technology. Foggett has more than ten years of business development experience in the HR and talent acquisition software space including several key positions at IBM, Kenexa and erecruit.

"I'm thrilled to be a part of Phenom People's team, bringing awareness of Talent Relationship Marketing to the European market," said Essex. "With my experience in recruitment and technology sales coupled with Matt's expertise, I'm confident we will continue to grow the organization globally."

"It's an exciting time to join the company, and I look forward to sharing Phenom People's innovative platform within the European market," said Foggett. "I'm well-versed in the HR and talent acquisition software spaces, and know my past experiences will help to educate organizations on the growing need for the first Talent Relationship Marketing solution."

