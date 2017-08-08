CUPERTINO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/08/17 -- Wepow, providing mobile and video interviewing solutions that improve hiring outcomes, today announced the availability of its new recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) partnership program. With the introduction of this program, Wepow is enabling RPOs to provide enhanced candidate communication and interviewing capabilities through Wepow's innovative video interviewing tools and messaging framework.

"We understand just how important it is for RPOs to remain competitive by delivering the very best talent to their clients quickly and efficiently," said Imo Udom, co-founder and CEO of WePow. "Wepow RPO is the perfect complement to an RPO's existing recruiting solutions, giving partner organizations improved interviewing insights that will allow recruiters to make better, more informed hiring decisions."

The Wepow video-enabled talent solutions deliver powerful collaboration and evaluation capabilities, resulting in significant time and cost savings for RPOs and their customers. High-volume hiring, in particular, becomes more streamlined, as Wepow simplifies interview scheduling and provides for global scalability. With both pre-recorded and live interview functionality, Wepow's easy-to-use frameworks for communication and collaboration help to break down the barriers of time and location.

In addition, Wepow's "multiple teams" functionality is ideal for RPOs that manage multiple clients. RPOs can oversee numerous clients from one master account, while each team can establish its own branding, administrative settings and reporting requirements. The additional functionality enables RPOs to stay organized and easily collaborate with teammates and clients.

By allowing for white-label employer branding, Wepow acts as a seamless extension of a company's recruitment and hiring processes, allowing RPOs to deliver a fluid candidate experience. The employer brand is replicated on the Wepow mobile applications as well, enabling on-the-go interviewing and collaboration no matter where a candidate, recruiter or hiring manager might be. Recruiters and hiring managers can use Android or iOS devices to review candidate responses, share interviews with other team members and evaluate job seekers using a structured, data-driven approach. Additionally, Wepow's multi-language support means that users can use Wepow in the language they are most comfortable with, including English, Spanish, French, French Canadian, Japanese, German and Portuguese.

"Hiring in today's market is by no means slowing down, so it's critical that we find methods to accelerate the recruitment process while still delivering a positive candidate experience," said Cory Kruse, President of Orion Novotus. "With the addition of Wepow RPO, we can use the power of Wepow's on-demand and live video interviewing technology to improve our clients' ability to source, screen and hire the best talent, while reducing costs across the entire hiring process."

Additional information about Wepow RPO is available by contacting partnerships@wepow.com.

About WePow

Wepow connects recruiters, job candidates and employers through easy-to-use mobile and video interviewing solutions. Hundreds of organizations rely on Wepow's video and communications platform to improve recruiter productivity, deliver engaging candidate experiences and make the right hires. As a result, organizations regain time, reduce costs and recruit effectively. Connect with us today at www.wepow.com.