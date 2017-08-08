Signals Analytics Raises $25M in Series C Funding Led By Pitango Growth

Company combines human and artificial intelligence to optimize the way global brands make product portfolio decisions

NEW YORK and NETANYA, Israel, Aug. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Signals Analytics, creators of Signals Playbook, the cloud-based system of insight used by global brands to drive product portfolio optimization, today announced it has raised $25 million in Series C funding. Signals Analytics will utilize the investment to continue its rapid growth and global expansion, as well as further advance its groundbreaking Insights as a Service (IaaS) platform. The round was led by Pitango Growth with participation by existing investors Sequoia Capital and Qumra Capital. Isaac Hillel, Managing General Partner of Pitango Venture Capital, will join the Signals Analytics board of directors.



"Business leaders are starving for strategic insights that can help them extend the revenue potential of products in market, maximize new product launches and create growth through innovation," said Gil Sadeh, co-founder and CEO of Signals Analytics. "With support from Pitango as well as Sequoia and Qumra, Signals Analytics will accelerate the advancement of Signal's Playbook, our cloud-based augmented intelligence platform that is quickly becoming the choice of the world's leading consumer goods and life sciences companies for product decisions."

Co-founded by ex-Israeli military intelligence officers, Chief Executive Officer Gil Sadeh and Chief Research Officer Kobi Gershoni, Signals Analytics utilizes battlefield-tested concepts, processes and technologies to unify disparate data sets, detect signals from the noise and uncover insights that can be acted upon to drive product success. Armed with a single source of the truth that is fully-aligned with the stages of the product lifecycle, corporate practitioners can easily identify opportunities for growth, profitability and digital transformation. This disruptive approach provides much needed competitive advantage, enabling business executives to make smarter, quicker commercial decisions than those typically derived by using conventional data analytics tools, business consultants or market research firms.

The funding builds on a number of key milestones achieved by Signals Analytics during 2017

The hiring of Chief Marketing Officer John Seaner , formerly of Medidata Solutions; Chief Revenue Officer Bryan Painter , formerly of New Relic; and Vice President of Client Success Molly Bruttemesso, formerly of Sprinklr.



The achievement of triple digit revenue growth for the 3rd straight year.



System selection by 60 of the world's foremost brands, including 10 of the world's top consumer goods companies and 12 of the world's top 20 life sciences companies.

"The Age of Big Data has given way to the Age of Insights. Signals Analytics' technology allows executives to keep up with today's fast changing environment and constantly improve their product portfolio management," said Isaac Hillel, Managing General Partner of Pitango Growth and new Signals board member. "We were impressed by the management team, the innovative technology and the strong market traction. We look forward to working together to accelerate Signal's dominance in their unique market segment."

About Signals Analytics

Signals Analytics (www.signals-analytics.com) enables global brands to continuously experience the "aha moment" through Signals Playbook', a cloud-based system of insight that optimizes product portfolio health and propels breakthrough innovation. Over 60 of the world's leading companies, including Procter & Gamble, Nestle, Pepsico, Johnson & Johnson, Bayer, Roche and 3M, have partnered with Signals Analytics to improve commercial decision making, anticipate market change and drive superior business outcomes quicker, with less risk. Backed by Sequoia Capital, Pitango Venture Capital, Qumra Capital and TPY Capital, Signals Analytics has been dubbed "The App Store for Innovation" by Forbes, was awarded Cool Vendor of 2016 by Gartner and has been honored the past two years as a Deloitte Fast 50 Technology Company.



About Pitango Venture Capital

Pitango (www.pitango.com) has been investing in technology ventures since 1993 and now has more than $2 billion under management. Pitango invests in Israeli tech and healthcare companies, in various fields and all stages. Pitango Venture Capital has invested in over 200 companies, many of which have become public or were acquired by strategic players.

Learn more at: pitango.com

About Sequoia Capital

For over 40 years, the Sequoia team (www.sequoiacap.com) has helped a small number of daring founders build legendary companies and spurred them to push the boundaries of what's possible. Our backed companies currently account for more than 20% of the NASDAQ's total value, and we're proud that their success also fuels great causes. The vast majority of funds we invest are on behalf of nonprofits and universities such as the Ford Foundation, Mayo Clinic and MIT, meaning that the returns generated from the incredible achievements of founders can make a real difference.



About Qumra Capital

Qumra Capital (www.qumracapital.com) is an Israeli late-stage venture fund focused on investments in the rapid growth of technology companies and aiming to transform start-ups into global leaders in their category. We seek exceptional management teams with the drive and the capabilities to lead their companies to the summit.

