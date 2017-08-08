A-Share Listed Electronics Manufacturing Companies 2017: Combined Revenue of Electronic Manufacturing & Software Industry Exceeded CNY 17 Trillion

DUBLIN, August 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

China has become the largest country to produce electronic equipment. In 2016, the combined revenue of the electronic manufacturing and the software industry exceeded CNY 17 trillion, increasing by 10.8% YOY. The revenue of electronic manufacturing was CNY 12.2 trillion, increasing by 9.3%; that of the software industry was CNY 4.9 trillion, increasing by 14.9%.



The import and export value of electronic information products was USD 1224.5 billion, decreasing by 6.4% YOY. Export was USD 721 billion, decreasing by 7.7%; import was USD 503.5 billion, decreasing by 4.6%. The revenue and profit of the electronic information industry accounted for 10.6% and 9.4% of the industry sector, up by 0.6 and 1 percentage point, respectively.



The Chinese government is supportive of the development of electronic manufacturing. For example, Made in China 2025 is aimed at promoting the application of technology and industry development on energy efficient and environmentally friendly products. One Belt, One Road strategy will bring more opportunities for Chinese electronic manufacturing and service companies to export to Russia and Southeast Asia.



Companies Mentioned



Tianma Microelectronics Co., Ltd. (000050.SZ)

Leaguer Stock Co., Ltd. (000532.SZ)

BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd. (000725.SZ)

Nanjing Huadong Electronics Group Co., Ltd. (000727.SZ)

CGN Nuclear Technology Development Co., Ltd. (000881.SZ)

Huagong Tech Company Limited (000988.SZ)

Han's Laser Technology Industry Group Co., Ltd. (002008.SZ)

LianChuang Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. (002036.SZ)

Shen Zhen Mindata Holding Co., Ltd. (002137.SZ)

Shenzhen Topband Co., Ltd. (002139.SZ)

Invengo Information Technology Co., Ltd. (002161.SZ)

SZZT Electronics Co., Ltd. (002197.SZ)

Zhe Jiang Dali Technology Co., Ltd. (002214.SZ)

Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd. (002236.SZ)

Shenzhen Success Electronics Co., Ltd. (002289.SZ)

Vtron Group Co., Ltd. (002308.SZ)

(90+ Others)



Key Topics Covered:



(1) Financial Indexes

(2) Summary of Income Statement:



(3) Summary of Balance Sheet:



(4) Summary of Cash Flow Statement:



