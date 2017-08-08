Pharmaceutical Robots Market Size Worth $430.0 Million by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, August 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global pharmaceutical robots marketis anticipated to reach USD 430.0 million by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. This growth can be attributed to the flourishing pharmaceutical industry.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160524/371361LOGO )

The pharmaceutical industry is flourishing due to huge R&D investments by global players. With increasing drug discovery and clinical trials, there is growing demand for robotics. To minimize workload and maintain higher levels of accuracy, automation has become a significant part of pharmaceutical manufacturing. It increases efficiency, prevents performance of repetitive activities, and avoids human error & contamination.

Technological advancement is an important factor driving growth. The use of robots & automated machines in the field of pharmaceuticals is still in its nascent stage and expected to grow in the near future. The automation industry has incorporated a few new techniques such as collaborative robots and laboratory automation.

Pharmaceutical robotic machines also minimize manufacturing costs by reducing labor. These machines are 3 to 4 times faster than humans and have the capacity to work for 24 hours. Reduction in production cost is expected to raise return on investment in the long run, thus driving demand for these products in the future.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Pharmaceutical Robots Market Analysis By Product (Traditional, Collaborative), By Application (Picking & Packaging, Inspection of Pharmaceutical Drugs, Laboratory Applications), By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/pharmaceutical-robots-market

Further key findings from the report suggest:

In 2016, traditional robots held the largest share due to their availability in different types, varied applications, and increased awareness

Collaborative robots are expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period owing to their ability to easily integrate with existing manufacturing environments and interact with humans

Picking and packaging segment dominated the market in 2016 since almost all types of robotic machines are primarily used for picking and packaging

Laboratory applications are anticipated to propel significant growth over the forecast period due to increasing laboratory automation and the need to reduce the risk of human contamination

Pharmaceutical companies were the biggest contributors to the growth of the market in 2016 owing to a growing number of new drug development and clinical trials

Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2016 and is also anticipated to be the biggest driver of growth due to high penetration of robotic machines in pharma companies in countries such as China and Japan

dominated the market in 2016 and is also anticipated to be the biggest driver of growth due to high penetration of robotic machines in pharma companies in countries such as and Some of the key players include FANUC America Corporation; Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.; ABB Ltd.; Seiko Epson Corporation; Denso Wave Inc.; Yaskawa Electric Corporation; Universal Robots A/S; and Marchesini Group S.p.A.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Temperature Monitoring Devices Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/temperature-monitoring-devices-market



ECG Management Systems Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/ecg-management-systems-market



Human Insulin Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/human-insulin-market



Orthopedic Biomaterials Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/orthopedic-biomaterials-market

Grand View Research has segmented the pharmaceutical robots market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:

Pharmaceutical Robots Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Traditional Robots Articulated Robots SCARA Robots Delta/Parallel Robots Cartesian Robots Dual-Arm Robots Collaborative Pharmaceutical Robots

Pharmaceutical Robots Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Picking and Packaging Inspection of Pharmaceutical Drugs Laboratory Applications

Pharmaceutical Robots End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Pharmaceutical Companies Research Laboratories

Pharmaceutical Robots Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK Asia Pacific Japan China India Latin America Brazil Mexico MEA South Africa



Read Our Blog By Grand View Research: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/blogs/healthcare

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: +1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: http://www.grandviewresearch.com