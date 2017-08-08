SBTech Strengthens Senior Management Team With the Appointment of Andrew Cochrane as Chief Commercial Officer

LONDON, August 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

SBTech, the leading platform solutions provider to the sports betting and iGaming industry, is delighted to announce the appointment of Andrew Cochrane as Chief Commercial Officer.

Cochrane brings a wealth of experience from retail gaming, iGaming and sports betting and has a proven track record of managing top-tier omni-channel operators in regulated markets.

He will be responsible for cementing the company's preeminent position in the industry by defining strategic objectives, identifying opportunities for further growth and maximising revenues across the board, contributing to SBTech's ongoing global expansion.

His first task will be to get to grips with one of the largest B2B pipelines in the industry, with a significant number of regulated market operators already contracted and due to launch in the coming months.

Richard Carter, SBTech CEO, said: "We are delighted that Andrew has joined the team. He is highly regarded in the industry as a customer relations expert dealing with tier-1 and lottery operators and has personally signed and managed numerous high-profile contracts. This appointment further demonstrates SBTech's commitment to its partners by bringing in the best talent to support continued revenue growth in regulated markets."

Andrew Cochrane commented: "SBTech is by far the most innovative and dynamic technology provider in the industry, growing faster than any other B2B supplier. I could not turn down the opportunity to be a part of this exceptional team and look forward to working closely with some of the biggest names in the industry in the coming months."

Most recently, Cochrane built a high-performing sales and account management team at Sporting Solutions, having previously run the William Hill global account at Inspired Gaming Group. He brings nearly two decades' experience of managing key customers across a number of industries.

About SBTech

SBTech is an industry-leading provider of comprehensive platform solutions to sports betting and iGaming operators in regulated markets. Its best-of-breed Chameleon360 iGaming platform, world-class sportsbook, unrivalled multi-award winning in-play betting, complete omni-channel offering, and fully managed and semi-managed service packages have made it the partner of choice for more than 50 top-tier clients in over 20 territories.

