Powerful new features, efficient workflow designs and seamless integration with the industry's fastest remote control connection deliver action-oriented, complete IT performance management



LONDON, 2017-08-08 13:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaseya®, the leading provider of complete IT management solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) and mid-market enterprises (MME), today announced the upcoming new release of its Traverse network monitoring and management platform. The latest version of Traverse is a breakthrough, unified monitoring solution that provides users with holistic, real-time insights into the performance of hybrid IT infrastructures and distributed data centers. The solution empowers organisations with a service-centric, proactive approach to network performance management to ensure network uptime, drive business success, and easily monitor and manage networks and data centers. With integrated actionable alerts, Traverse enables IT to more quickly pinpoint root-cause analyses for faster issues remediation.



"Our customers depend on us to ensure the performance of their networks. In essence, they've entrusted us with the success of their business," said Patrick Zimmer, principal, Wholestack Solutions, LLC. "Traverse is an impressive solution that provides both unprecedented network visibility and the ability to take action so we can effectively monitor and manage our customers' environments. Our clients trust our expertise to ensure the uptime of their networks, and to select the best-in-breed tools that enable us to deliver right-sized solutions at the right time."



Today's modern business - from SMBs all the way up to global enterprises - consumes myriad of hardware and software technologies. Managing and optimising these solutions for business success is complex, and requires a level of expertise and technical acumen not easily found. As IT spending shows no signs of slowing and more devices and applications are added to the network each day, it's imperative for companies of all sizes to proactively monitor and manage their IT infrastructure. Traverse by Kaseya offers IT teams and MSPs a proven, cost-effective hybrid environment monitoring and management solution. The intuitive interface provides deep visualisation and proactive alerting to instantly align infrastructure technology with business performance. Its comprehensive service-oriented view empowers IT departments and MSPs with information to identify website, data center and network complications before they become problematic and impact end-users.



"Traverse has been a boon to both productivity and service delivery for our team," said Nick Smit, service manager, Axians. "The solution's quick implementation, scalability, user friendliness and extensive device support make it the preeminent network monitoring and management solution. As our clients expectations around network availability continue to rise, we are certain of Traverse's ability to grow with our organisation."



"The fallout from downtime can have serious and potentially business ending consequences, which is why every organisation must monitor the health of their IT infrastructure," said Mike Puglia, chief product officer, Kaseya. "The latest release of Traverse underscores our commitment to our customer base to deliver the most comprehensive and complete IT management solution on the market. With exceptional automation, new actionable insights, and deepened integration across the Kaseya IT Complete platform, Traverse makes network optimisation effective, predictable and actionable."



New features and functionality in Traverse 9.5 include:



Automation Profiles



-- Automatically applies custom and pre-defined monitoring policies to devices based on device properties during the discovery process to eliminate manual configurations; -- Dramatically speeds device setup and monitoring change management for enterprises; -- Reduces customer onboarding time for MSPs by over 90 percent; -- Easy-to-create and customise rules that can be tailored by hundreds of attributes, including by customer, region and department



Panorama 2.0



-- An update to Traverse's Panorama visualisation interface introduces intelligent actions directly within the network topology view to deliver faster troubleshooting and enhanced IT control; -- Detailed dashboard provides administrators with quick visibility into devices, applications and dependencies in an easy-to-understand dynamic layout; -- Powerful filters based on location and type of application help administrators quickly drill down into a specific area, or see a larger business-wide view of the network; -- New HTML5 rendering enables technician access from any phone, tablet, laptop or workstation



Live Connect Integration



-- Seamless integration with Kaseya Live Connect allows administrators to remotely view and manage servers and workstations that have the Kaseya agent installed on them - users now have access to more information about systems and control service states, and can view a remote desktop without ever leaving the Traverse interface; -- With the industry's fastest remote control connection, administrators can immediately troubleshoot and resolve network application issues faster and easier; -- Together, the combined power of Kaseya's IT Complete solutions deliver greater IT insights and operational efficiencies via a centrally managed IT platform



The new release of Traverse will be available in Q3. To learn more about Traverse by Kaseya, please visit: www.kaseya.com/products/traverse



About Kaseya Kaseya is the leading provider of complete IT management solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) and midsized enterprises. Through its open platform and customer-centric approach, Kaseya delivers best in breed technologies that allow organisations to efficiently manage and secure IT. Offered both on-premise and in the cloud, Kaseya solutions empower businesses to command all of IT centrally, easily manage remote and distributed environments, and automate across IT management functions. Kaseya solutions manage over 10 million endpoints worldwide. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Kaseya is privately held with a presence in over 20 countries. To learn more, visit www.kaseya.com.



Media Contact Taunia Kipp? Kaseya? 415-694-5700 x1973? taunia.kipp@kaseya.com Alex Sweeney The Whiteoaks Consultancy Phone +44 1252 727 313 Email: alexs@whiteoaks.co.uk