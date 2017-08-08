CANELA, BRAZIL -- (Marketwired) -- 08/08/17 -- Pratt & Whitney Canada (P&WC) announced today at Congresso Sindag Mercosul 2017 that it has appointed Brazil-based ABA Manutencao de Ltda. (ABA) as its first Designated Maintenance Facility (DMF) under the company's new global network expansion model. The new DMF will serve the agricultural aerial application industry in Brazil, helping to enhance availability and accessibility to a wide range of P&WC maintenance services, tools and spare parts designed to deliver faster service. P&WC is a subsidiary of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX).

"The DMF approach is about heightening P&WC's ability to deliver high levels of rapid, seamless customer service and support," says Michel Toutant, Vice President, Customer Service, P&WC. "Kicking off this rollout with ABA as a launch facility in Brazil makes sense. With more than 12 years in the business and proven technical capabilities, ABA's team of 34 maintenance experts is well positioned with extensive knowledge and dedication to providing exceptional levels of service, all of which will be further enhanced under this new OEM collaboration."

The new DMF model, which complements and enhances P&WC's Global Service Network, will help deliver a broader array of P&WC maintenance services, solutions and support to customers, while providing the highest levels of engine-OEM quality and service. Brazilian customers will also be supported through P&WC's Mobile Repair Technicians (MRTs), seven Brazil-based P&WC Field Support Representatives (FSRs) and P&WC's CFirst customer response centres that operate 24/7.

As part of the company's investment and expansion efforts, P&WC has also hired a new Brazil General Manager of Business Development, Renato Rafael, who has extensive industry experience and deep knowledge of the region and customers.

"The launch of our new Designated Maintenance Facility model - starting with ABA in Brazil - and strategic appointment of Renato Rafael as General Manager, Business Development of P&WC Brazil - demonstrates P&WC's continued investment in Brazil and ongoing commitment to delivering the highest level of service and support to our rapidly growing agricultural customer base," says Toutant. "ABA has considerable local resources that can work with our in-country MRTs and FSRs and leverage the knowledge and reach of P&WC's global service network consisting of some 2,000 professionals located around the world. ABA will provide a wide range of maintenance services and solutions including hot section inspections as detailed in our Engine Maintenance Manuals."

P&WC will be at Congresso Sindag Mercosul 2017. Interested operators are invited to drop by the booth to speak with a marketing or customer service representative.

P&WC reached a significant milestone in April 2017, when it produced its 100,000th engine, a testament to the company's longevity and leadership in the global aerospace market. P&WC will celebrate this achievement throughout the year, recognizing all families of products as well as dedicated employees and loyal customers who, together, have marked the many accomplishments of its journey.

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning future business opportunities. Actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to changes in levels of demand in the aerospace industry, in levels of air travel, and in the number of aircraft to be built; challenges in the design, development, production, support, performance, and realization of anticipated benefits of advanced technologies; as well as other risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those detailed from time to time in United Technologies Corp.'s Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

