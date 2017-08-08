TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/08/17 -- Pine Point Mining Limited (TSX VENTURE: ZINC) (the "Company") announces that, further to its press release of July 18, 2017, it has changed its name from "Darnley Bay Resources Limited" to "Pine Point Mining Limited". The Company has also changed its ticker symbol from "DBL" to "ZINC".

Shareholders of the Company approved, among other things, the name change at the Company's annual and special meeting of shareholders on July 17, 2017.

Effective at the opening of the market today, the common shares of Pine Point Mining Limited will trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ZINC". The CUSIP number assigned to the Company's shares following the name change is 722730108.

The Company is launching a new website at pinepointmining.com. A temporary site is available currently and the full site will be up in the near future.

Stanley Clemmer, a Qualified Person under NI 43-101, reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information presented in this press release.

About Pine Point Mining Limited

Pine Point Mining acquired a 100% interest in the Pine Point lead-zinc project in December, 2016. Since that time a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) on the project showing a robust mining operation which, over a 13-year mine life, would have an after-tax net present value of $C210.5 million and internal rate of return of 34.5%, with a payback of 1.8 years. The study assumed a zinc price of US$1.10 per pound and a lead price of US$1.00 per pound, and used an exchange rate $C:$US of 0.75. The PEA was prepared by JDS Energy and Mining and is based on a mineral resource estimate for the Pine Point project published as a National Instrument 43-101 technical report with an effective date of April 18, 2017. To view further details of the study, please see the press release of April 18, 2017 click here.

