Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Kimco Reported Better than Expected Results

Earnings Reviewed

For the three months ended June 30, 2017, Kimco generated revenue of $297.18 million compared to $291.49 million in Q2 2016. The Company recorded adjusted revenue of $292.8 million, which beat analysts' estimates of $292.4 million.

In Q2 2017, Kimco sold interests in nine shopping centers for a gross price of $152.2 million compared to 34 shopping centers sold for $695.0 million in Q2 2016.

Kimco's net income available to common shareholders for Q2 2017 was $131.9 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, compared to $191.9 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, for Q2 2016. The decrease was primarily due to $65.9 million of lower gains on sales or pending dispositions of operating properties, net of impairments.

For Q2 2017, Kimco's NAREIT FFO was $175.0 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, compared to $158.1 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, for Q2 2016. The Company's NAREIT FFO for the reported quarter included $14.3 million of transactional income due to a $23.7 million cash distribution the Company received from its investment in Albertsons LLC, offset by$9.5 million impairment from a legacy Canada land parcel. This compared to $2.6 million of transactional income in the prior year's same quarter.

Kimco's adjusted FFO available to the Company's common shareholders was $160.7 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, for Q2 2017 compared to $155.5 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, during Q2 2016. The Company's adjusted FFO numbers topped Wall Street's estimates of $0.38 per share.

Operating Results

Kimco reported pro-rata portfolio occupancy of 95.5% at the end of Q2 2017, representing a 20-basis-point sequential increase. During the reported quarter, the Company increased anchor and small shop occupancy by 20 basis points and 10 basis points, respectively, on a sequential basis. At June 30, 2017, Kimco's anchor and small shop occupancy was 97.5% and 89.7%, respectively.

During Q2 2017, Kimco expanded pro-rata leasing spreads by 10.5%, with rental rates for new leases up 17.0% and renewals/options growing 7.8%. The Company generated a 30-basis-point increase in same-property NOI on a y-o-y basis, including the previously disclosed negative impact from Sports Authority which came in at 210 basis points.

Investment Activity

Acquisitions - During Q2 2017, Kimco acquired a parcel adjacent to its Augusta Exchange shopping center in Augusta, Georgia, for a gross purchase price of $700,000. The Company stated that the acquisition presents an excellent redevelopment opportunity for an out parcel that will complement the existing tenant mix. Kimco's share of the purchase price was $340,000.

After Q2 2017, the Company acquired Jantzen Beach, a 746,000-square-foot flagship shopping center for $131.8 million. Jantzen Beach is Kimco's eighth property in the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro MSA, expanding Kimco's concentration in a top 25 market where it also maintains a regional office.

Jantzen Beach is situated on 67 acres along Portland's busy I-5 artery, with traffic counts of over 128,000 cars per day, and a trade area extending over 10 miles reaching into neighboring Washington State. The Jantzen Beach acquisition will expand the company's future redevelopment pipeline through potential outparcel development of two 6,000-square-foot pad buildings and mixed-use densification opportunities supported by flexible zoning.

Dispositions - During Q2 2017, Kimco disposed of interests in nine shopping centers, totaling 892,000 square feet, and two land parcels for a gross sales price of $155.8 million. Kimco's share of the sales price was $128.1 million. With these dispositions, the Company has exited the states of Maine and Louisiana.

Dividend Declarations

Kimco's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per common share, payable on October 16, 2017, to shareholders of record on October 04, 2017, which represents an ex-dividend date of October 02, 2017.

The Company's Board of Directors also declared quarterly dividends with respect to its Class I, Class J, and Class K series of cumulative redeemable preferred shares. All dividends on the preferred shares will be paid on October 16, 2017, to shareholders of record on October 03, 2017 which represents an ex-dividend date of September 29, 2017.

Stock Performance

On Monday, August 07, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $20.46, slightly rising 0.69% from its previous closing price of $20.32. A total volume of 2.28 million shares have exchanged hands. Kimco Realty's stock price surged 11.01% in the last one month and 5.30% in the past three months. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 53.14 and has a dividend yield of 5.28%. The stock currently has a market cap of $8.54 billion.

