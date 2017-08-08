Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Intel's Quarterly Revenue Grew 9%; Adjusted EPS Jumped 22%

Research Desk Line-up: Microchip Technology Post Earnings Coverage

Earnings Reviewed

For the quarter ended July 01, 2017, Intel reported revenue of $14.8 billion, up 9% compared to revenue of $13.5 billion in Q2 2016. Post adjusting for the Intel Security Group (ISecG) transaction, the Company's reported quarter revenue grew 14% on a y-o-y basis. Intel's revenue numbers exceeded analysts' estimates of $14.41 billion.

During Q2 2017, Intel's gross margin grew 2.7 points to 61.6% compared to 58.9% in Q2 2016. Intel's operating income rocketed 190% to $3.8 billion in Q2 2017 compared to $1.3 billion in Q2 2016. The Company's non-GAAP operating income was $4.2 billion, up 30% on a y-o-y basis.

For Q2 2017, Intel reported net income of $2.8 billion, or $0.58 per diluted share, compared to net income of $1.3 billion, or $0.27 per share. The Company's non-GAAP earnings were $0.72 per share, up 22% on a y-o-y basis, and was driven by strong top-line growth and gross margin improvement. Intel's earnings numbers topped Wall Street's estimates of $0.68 per share.

Segment Results

During Q2 2017, Intel's Client Computing Group (CCG) reported revenue of $8.2 billion, reflecting a growth of 12% on a y-o-y basis. The Company stated that Client ASPs grew 8% on a y-o-y basis as it continues to see strength in the gaming segment and strong Core mix. The CCG segment's operating profit surged 58% to $3.09 billion.

Intel's Data Center Group (DCG) recorded revenue of $4.4 billion for Q2 2017, up 9% on a y-o-y basis. The DCG segment's operating profit of $1.7 billion fell 6% on a y-o-y basis. The Company stated that operating margin percentage was impacted by increased technology development costs and higher artificial intelligence and adjacency spending.

For Q2 2017, Intel's Internet of Things (IoT) business' revenue surged 26% to $720 million, driven by strength in industrial and video and continued momentum in the Company's automotive business. The segment's operating profit was $139 million, up 56% on a y-o-y basis.

Intel's Memory business generated record revenue of $874 million, up 58% on a y-o-y basis, with strong demand from data center SSD solutions and demand signals outpacing supply. This segment had an operating loss of $110 million largely driven by costs associated with 3D XPoint and start-up costs for its memory capacity. The Company's Programmable Solutions Group had revenue of $440 million, down 5% on a y-o-y basis, while its operating profit was $97 million flat on a y-o-y basis, post acquisition-related impacts.

Cash Matters

During Q2 2017, Intel generated approximately $4.7 billion in cash from operations, paid dividends of $1.3 billion, and used $1.3 billion to repurchase 36 million shares of stock. Additionally, the Company also received cash of approximately $900 million as a portion of its Intel Security divestiture. Intel also generated approximately $1.3 billion from the sales of some of its interest in ASML, which generated $796 million of pre-tax gains. At the end of Q2 2017, Intel's cash and long-term investments were $34 billion, up $11 billion, and total debt was $32 billion.

Outlook

Intel raised its FY17 revenue forecasts by $1.3 billion to $61.3 billion and also increased its earnings estimates to $2.66 per share on a GAAP basis and $3.00 per share on a non-GAAP basis, which is a $0.15 per share increase on the previously provided outlook.

Stock Performance

On Monday, August 07, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $36.43, slightly climbing 0.36% from its previous closing price of $36.30. A total volume of 18.15 million shares have exchanged hands. Intel's stock price advanced 7.53% in the last one month, 0.44% in the past six months, and 4.15% in the previous twelve months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have gained 0.44%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 13.96 and has a dividend yield of 2.99%. The stock currently has a market cap of $172.08 billion.

