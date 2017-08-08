American CryoStem Corporation: American Cryostem Expands Acselerate Max Cell Culture Medium Patent Coverage

EATONTOWN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2017 / American CryoStem Corporation (OTC PINK: CRYO), a leading developer and marketer of patented adipose tissue-based cellular technologies for the regenerative and personalized medicine industries with laboratories in New Jersey, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shenzhen, China, today announced that it has expanded its patent coverage for its premier growth medium, ACSelerate MAXTM Mesenchymal Stem Cell Culture Medium.

ACSelerate MAX™ is an extension of our long-term plan to develop and implement a family of cell culture, lineage specific differentiation, transport and cryoprotectant mediums for use in the cellular biotech industry and specifically optimized to be used in conjunction with our patented ATGRAFTTM adipose tissue and ATCELLTM adipose derived stem cell technologies. The extremely rapid and robust growth of mesenchymal stem cells made possible by ACSelerateMAX™ is capable of supporting the creation of the large, individual patient cell lines necessary for autologous cell therapeutics.

The Company recently filed for patent protection for its premier growth medium, ACSelerate MAX™, in Europe, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Mexico, Thailand, Israel, Russia, India, Australia/New Zealand, Brazil, Canada, and Saudi Arabia. These international filings are part of the Company's aggressive intellectual property strategy and IP protection program that support its international licensing and domestic sales platform. ACSelerate MAX™ stem cell culture medium is currently manufactured and distributed domestically and internationally by PeproTech, a NJ based company manufacturing high quality cytokine products for the life-science and cell therapy markets, under its "PeproGrow" brand.

CRYO plans to continue to implement the licensing model developed for its ACSelerate MAXTM medium across its entire family of 14 growth and differentiation mediums and its line of transportation and cryopreservation mediums that are the subject of both issued and pending patents internationally.

John Arnone, Chairman and CEO of American CryoStem stated, "Our scientific team has worked tirelessly over the past several years to complete our full line of transport, culture and cryopreservation mediums to support our efforts to provide the highest quality autologous tissue and cellular products and services to our customers and to the industry." Arnone added, "To further our effort, American CryoStem plans to file a 510k registration with the FDA for ACSelerate MAX™ registration."

About American CryoStem Corporation

American CryoStem Corporation (OTC PINK: CRYO); was founded in 2008, and has evolved to become a biotechnology pioneer, standardizing adipose tissue derived technologies (Adult Stem Cells) for the fields of Regenerative and Personalized Medicine. The Company operates a state-of-art, FDA-registered, clinical laboratory in New Jersey and licensed laboratories in Hong Kong, China and Tokyo, Japan, operating on our proprietary platform, dedicated to the collection, processing, bio-banking, culturing and differentiation of adipose tissue (fat) and adipose derived stem cells (ADSCs) for current or future use in regenerative medicine. CRYO maintains a strategic portfolio of intellectual property (IP) that surrounds our proprietary technology which supports a growing pipeline of stem cell applications and biologic products. We are leveraging our proprietary, IRB approved, FDA compliant platform and a developed product portfolio to create a domestic and global footprint of licensed laboratory affiliates, physicians networks and research organizations who purchase tissue collection, processing and storage consumables from our Company. Our laboratory stem cell bank/line products are characterized adult human Mesenchymal Stem Cell (MSC's) derived from adipose tissue that work in conjunction with our 13 patented (non-animal) medium lines. The Company's R&D efforts are focused on university and private collaborations to discover, develop and commercialize ADSC therapies by utilizing our standardized collection-processing-storage methodology and laboratory products combined with synergistic technologies to create jointly developed regenerative medicine applications and intellectual property.

