

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's industrial production growth eased markedly in June, after accelerating in the prior month, preliminary data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed Tuesday.



Industrial production climbed a working-day-adjusted 1.6 percent year-over-year in June, much slower than the 6.3 percent increase in May. The measure has been rising since October last year.



Among sectors, manufacturing production grew 2.8 percent annually in June, while mining and quarrying output declined by 3.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production advanced a seasonally adjusted 4.6 percent from May, when it increased by 3.5 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX