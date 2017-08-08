

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Sale and purchase of houses in Spain rose sharply in June, figures from the statistical office INE showed Tuesday.



House transactions in urban areas grew 19.3 percent year-on-year in June, but fell 1.4 percent from the previous month. The number of units transacted were 44,135.



Overall property transactions rose 9.7 percent from a year ago to 166,830 units.



Of the total property purchases in June, 86.8 percent were urban properties and within that 57.8 percent were housing sales.



Rural property transfers grew 5.9 percent.



