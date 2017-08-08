SpareBank 1 SMN: SpareBank 1 SMN: SpareBank 1 SMN is considering selling its entire head office complex, or parts of it, in Trondheim

SpareBank 1 SMN is considering selling its entire head office complex, or parts of it, in Trondheim. The property is located in the city centre, at Søndre gate 4-10, and extends from Kongens gate to Dronningens gate. The complex, which was brought to completion in 2010, has a total floorage of about 22,000 sq.m. accommodating offices, shop premises and parking. In the event of a sale, the intention is to lease back the floorage currently occupied by SpareBank 1 SMN and its subsidiaries. SpareBank 1 SMN has engaged SpareBank 1 Markets as adviser in this process.
Contact persons at SpareBank 1 SMN:
Executive Vice President, Finance, Kjell Fordal on +47 905 41 672
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)
