Dienstag, 08.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

WKN: 634727 ISIN: NO0006390301 Ticker-Symbol: SJI 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
SpareBank 1 SMN: SpareBank 1 SMN: SpareBank 1 SMN is considering selling its entire head office complex, or parts of it, in Trondheim

SpareBank 1 SMN is considering selling its entire head office complex, or parts of it, in Trondheim. The property is located in the city centre, at Søndre gate 4-10, and extends from Kongens gate to Dronningens gate. The complex, which was brought to completion in 2010, has a total floorage of about 22,000 sq.m. accommodating offices, shop premises and parking. In the event of a sale, the intention is to lease back the floorage currently occupied by SpareBank 1 SMN and its subsidiaries. SpareBank 1 SMN has engaged SpareBank 1 Markets as adviser in this process.

Contact persons at SpareBank 1 SMN:
Executive Vice President, Finance, Kjell Fordal on +47 905 41 672

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: SpareBank 1 SMN via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)