A-Share Listed Tire and Rubber Companies 2017: Industry Facing Upgrading of Industrial Structure in Coming Years

In 2016, accomplished fixed asset investment in the rubber industry was CNY 182.245 billion, a YOY increase of 8.18%, reversing the decline in 2015. Among them, the investment in the rubber industry decreased by 2.38% YOY to CNY 58.693 billion, declining for the third consecutive year.

The development of the tire industry is driven by the fast growth of China's automobile industry. The tire industry is a crucial sub-sector of the rubber industry. In 2016, there were 4,000 enterprises in Chinese tire manufacturing industry and the main business income was CNY 1,034.469 billion, up by 2.61% YOY.



Total export value was USD 44.35 billion, down by 8.11% and profits were CNY 64.739 billion, up by 5.89% YOY. In 2016, the production volume of automobile tires increased by 7.9% YOY to 610 million. Among that, the production volume of radial tire was 565 million, up by 9.7% YOY and accounting for 92.6%; that of bias tire was 45 million, down by 10%. In the production of radial tire, TBR tires amounted to 121 million, up by 10% YOY; PCR tires were 444 million, up by 9.6% YOY.



According to the report, characterized by high energy costs and mass pollution, the rubber industry faces upgrading of industrial structure in coming years.

Companies Mentioned:



FAWER Automotive Parts Limited Company (000030.SZ)

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (000338.SZ)

North Industries Group Red Arrow Co., Ltd. (000519.SZ)

Wanxiang Qianchao Co., Ltd. (000559.SZ)

Weifu High-Technology Group Co., Ltd. (000581.SZ)

Hengli Industrial Development Group Co., Ltd. (000622.SZ)

Xiangyang Automobile Bearing Co., Ltd. (000678.SZ)

Jiangnan Mould & Plastic Technology Co., Ltd. (000700.SZ)

& Plastic Technology Co., Ltd. (000700.SZ) Chengdu Tianxing Instrument And Meter Co., Ltd. (000710.SZ)

Steyr Motors Corp. (000760.SZ)

Huangshan Jinma Co., Ltd. (000980.SZ)

Chongqing Zongshen Power Machinery Co., Ltd. (001696.SZ)

Ningbo Huaxiang Electronic Co., Ltd. (002048.SZ)

Zhejiang Wanfeng Auto Wheel Co., Ltd. (002085.SZ)

Zhejiang Yinlun Machinery Co., Ltd. (002126.SZ)

Sichuan Chengfei Integration Technology Co., Ltd. (002190.SZ)

Shenzhen Terca Technology Co., Ltd. (002213.SZ)

Yunnan Xiyi Industrial Co., Ltd. (002265.SZ)

Tianrun Crankshaft Co., Ltd. (002283.SZ)

Zhejiang Asia-Pacific Mechanical & Electronic Co., Ltd. (002284.SZ)

Hunan Boyun New Materials Co., Ltd. (002297.SZ)

Shanghai Xinpeng Industrial Co., Ltd. (002328.SZ)

Xingmin Intelligent Transportation Systems (Group) Co., Ltd. (002355.SZ)

Shandong Longji Machinery Co., Ltd. (002363.SZ)

Xuchang Yuandong Drive Shaft Co., Ltd. (002406.SZ)

(50+ Others)



Key Topics Covered:



(1) Financial Indexes

(2) Summary of Income Statement:



(3) Summary of Balance Sheet:



(4) Summary of Cash Flow Statement:



