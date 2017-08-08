

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AECOM Technology Corporation (ACM) announced earnings for third quarter that declined compared to the same period last year.



The company said its earnings fell to $123.3 million, or $0.78 per share. This was lower than $126.1 million, or $0.81 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.4% to $4.56 billion. This was up from $4.41 billion last year.



AECOM Technology Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $123.3 Mln. vs. $126.1 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -2.2% -EPS (Q3): $0.78 vs. $0.81 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.78 -Revenue (Q3): $4.56 Bln vs. $4.41 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.4%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.80 - $3.20



