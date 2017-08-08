

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dean Foods Co (DF) released earnings for second quarter that decreased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its profit declined to $20 million, or $0.21 per share. This was lower than $35 million, or $0.38 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.3% to $1.93 billion. This was up from $1.85 billion last year.



Dean Foods Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $20 Mln. vs. $35 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -42.9% -EPS (Q2): $0.21 vs. $0.38 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -44.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.31 -Revenue (Q2): $1.93 Bln vs. $1.85 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.3%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.80 to $0.95



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX