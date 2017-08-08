

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - From record high closing on Monday, the market is in a retreating mood. The initial trading at the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower on Tuesday. The market expects that JOLTS Job openings data would provide a clear picture about the labor market. Asian stocks closed broadly lower, while Europeans shares are trading mixed.



As of 6.45 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 3 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 1.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 0.25 points.



U.S. stocks closed at new record highs on Monday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq outperformed its counterparts. The Nasdaq climbed 32.21 points or 0.5 percent to 6,383.77, the Dow edged up 25.61 points or 0.1 percent to 22,118.42 and the S&P 500 rose 4.08 points or 0.2 percent to 2,480.91.



On the economic front, NFIB Small Business Optimism Index for July was issued at 6.00 am ET. The consensus was for 103.2, slightly down from the prior month.



The Redbook Data, the weekly measure of comparable store sales at chain stores, discounters, and department stores, will be published at 8.55 am ET. In the previous week, the store sales was up 2.8 percent.



The Labor Department's JOLTS report that tracks monthly change in job openings and offers rates on hiring and quits for June will be revealed at 10.00 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of 5.600 million, compared to 5.666 million a month ago.



Three-year Treasure Notes auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



Deutsche Post DHL Group reported higher profit in its second quarter with good growth in revenues. For the second quarter, consolidated net profit after non-controlling interests increased 11.3 percent to 602 million euros from prior year's 541 million euros. Basic earnings per share grew to 0.50 euro from 0.45 euro in 2016.



Group revenue increased 4.4 percent to 14.81 billion euros in the second quarter from last year's 14.19 billion euros. 5 percent organic revenue increase.



Intercontinental Hotels Group plc. reported Tuesday that its first-half profit before tax increased 9.4 percent to $326 million from prior year's $298 million. Basic earnings per share grew 27.4 percent to 111.7 cents from 87.7 cents a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were 113.3 cents. Revenue for the first half increased 2 percent to $857 million from last year's $838 million. Underlying revenues increased 4 percent to $788 million from $756 million last year.



Asian stocks ended broadly lower on Tuesday. Chinese shares ended little changed. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index closed marginally higher at 3,281.87 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished 164.55 points or 0.59 percent higher at 27,854.91.



Japanese shares fell. The Nikkei average slipped 59.88 points or 0.30 per cent to 19,996.01 while the broader Topix index closed 0.24 percent lower at 1,635.32.



Australian shares erased early gains to end notably lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 29.80 points or 0.52 percent to 5,743.80 while the broader All Ordinaries index shed 28.80 points or 0.49 percent to finish at 5,795.70.



European shares are trading mixed. CAC 40 of France is declining 0.48 points or 0.01 percent, DAX of Germany is declining 13.60 points or 0.11 percent. FTSE 100 of England is down 6.59 points or 0.09 percent. Swiss Market Index is adding 1.66 points or 0.02 percent. Euro Stoxx 50, the index covers 50 stocks from 11 Eurozone countries: Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain, is currently climbing 0.06 percent.



