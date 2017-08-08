

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - CVS Health Corp. (CVS) narrowed full year adjusted EPS guidance to $5.83 to $5.93 from $5.77 to $5.93. The company confirmed its 2017 cash flow from operations guidance of $7.7 to $8.6 billion and free cash flow guidance of $6.0 to $6.4 billion.



In the third quarter, the company expects adjusted EPS of $1.47 to $1.50 which is affected by the timing of the Medicare Part D operating profit between the third and fourth quarters relative to the prior year, resulting from the variability between the quarters as members move through the risk corridor.



Second-quarter adjusted earnings per share was $1.33 compared to $1.32, prior year. Net revenues increased 4.5%, to $45.7 billion, up from $43.7 billion, previous year.



