SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/08/17 -- SinglePoint Inc. (OTC: SING) announces its purchase of $Weed which is one of the newest fiat currencies floated in the booming Cryptocurrency markets. The large block purchase is from crypto industry leader, First Bitcoin Capital (OTC: BITCF). After many months of collaboration, the two companies have decided this initiative is the starting point for a much larger play in the cryptocurrency markets. Weed "Coin" is a crypto currency geared toward solving the payment problems found in the cannabis industry. The coin recently had its ICO launch resulting in an impressive yet illiquid market cap of close to $60,000,000.

Currently WeedCoin is already listed on three exchanges. SinglePoint and First Bitcoin Capital plan to list and market the coin on many more exchanges soon. Additional listings and marketing efforts could generate greater interest levels found in such competitors as PotCoin as part of a partnership to move towards a massive consumer first approach. The consumer first approach overcomes the traditional issues of making a payment at dispensaries using cryptocurrencies.

A big barrier in making a payment at cannabis retail stores using cryptocurrency is the consumers do not yet have a wallet set up. This takes time and slows down this entire process. SinglePoint and First Bitcoin Capital plan to invest heavily in getting the consumers to sign up first, making sure they have the ability to quickly go in and make a purchase from a dispensary, painlessly. The consumer approach also lets the companies build in multiple programs such as loyalty, special offers, and the ability to track what kinds of products people are buying which leads to a massive database of what is popular, how much it is being sold for on average and many more insights to the cannabis industry.

The companies both believe that with the proper execution, users should find a similar experience to using Starbucks' mobile payment system. An easy preload of your card, which enables you to purchase $Weed as money, instantly, then the employee at point of sale rings up your total and the consumers scan a barcode from their smart phone or tablet.

About the Company

SinglePoint, Inc. (SING) has grown from a full-service mobile technology provider to a publicly traded holding company. Through diversification into horizontal markets, SinglePoint is building its portfolio by acquiring an interest in undervalued subsidiaries, thereby providing a rich, diversified holding base. Through its subsidiary company SingleSeed the company is providing products and services to the cannabis industry.

About First Bitcoin Capital Corp

First Bitcoin Capital Corp is engaged in developing digital currencies, proprietary Blockchain technologies, and the digital currency exchange- www.CoinQX.com. We see this step as a tremendous opportunity to create further shareholder value by leveraging management's experience in developing and managing complex Blockchain technologies, developing new types of digital assets. Being the first publicly-traded cryptocurrency and blockchain-centered company (with shares both traded in the US OTC Markets as [BITCF] and as [BIT] in crypto exchanges) we want to provide our shareholders with diversified exposure to digital crypto currencies and blockchain technologies. At this time the Company owns and operates more than the following digital assets under development:

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

