A-Share Listed Metal and Mining Companies Report 2017: Analysis of 81 Metal & Mining Enterprises

DUBLIN, August 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "A-Share Listed Metal and Mining Companies - Profiles and Financial Data" company profile has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This report analyzes 81 metal and mining enterprises listed in A-share market in China.

In 2016, China's mining industry achieved total profits of CNY 182.52 billion, down by 27.5% YOY. This included CNY 40.37 billion in ferrous metal mining, down by 13%, which is 30.9 percentage points smaller over the previous year; CNY 48.33 billion was in non-ferrous metal mining, up by 9.7%, compared with the 19.3% decrease a year before; CNY 38.78 billion was in non-metallic mining, down by 6.5%, compared with 4.9% increase a year before.

The report believes that with surging resource prices and steadily rising demand, the market size of mining will remain stable. With slowed global economic growth, resource prices might fall modestly. The size of China's mineral mining and dressing market will grow steadily.



Companies Mentioned:



Shenzhen Zhongjin Lingnan Nonfemet Co., Ltd. (000060.SZ)

Shandong Geo-Mineral Co., Ltd. (000409.SZ)

Inner Mongolia Xingye Mining Co., Ltd. (000426.SZ)

Ingenious Ene-Carbon New Materials Co., Ltd. (000511.SZ)

Shengda Mining Co., Ltd. (000603.SZ)

Pangang Group Vanadium Titanium & Resources Co., Ltd. (000629.SZ)

Tongling Nonferrous Metals Group Holding Co., Ltd. (000630.SZ)

Shenyang Hejin Holding Co., Ltd. (000633.SZ)

China Tungsten And Hightech Materials Co., Ltd. (000657.SZ)

Jianxin Mining Co., Ltd. (000688.SZ)

Chengdu Huaze Cobalt & Nickel Material Co., Ltd. (000693.SZ)

Shaanxi Ligeance Mineral Resources Co., Ltd. (000697.SZ)

Huludao Zinc Industry Co., Ltd. (000751.SZ)

China Nonferrous Metal Industry'S Foreign Engineering And Construction Co., Ltd. (000758.SZ)

Tibet Mineral Development Co., Ltd. (000762.SZ)

Innuovo Technology Co., Ltd. (000795.SZ)

China Minmetals Rare Earth Co., Ltd. (000831.SZ)

Yunnan Copper Co., Ltd. (000878.SZ)

Jizhong Energy Resources Co., Ltd.(000937.SZ)

Yunnan Tin Co., Ltd. (000960.SZ)

(50+ Others)



Key Topics Covered:



