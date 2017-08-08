Hybrid Adhesives and Hybrid Sealants Market Worth 7.54 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, August 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report Hybrid Adhesives & Hybrid Sealants Marketby Resin Type (MS Polymer Hybrid, Epoxy-Polyurethane, Epoxy-Cyanoacrylate), Application (Building & Construction, Automotive & Transportation, Industrial Assembly), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022",published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is projected to grow from USD 4.60 Billion in 2016 to USD 7.54 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Browse 72 market data Tables and 31 Figures spread through 134 pages and in-depth TOC on"Hybrid Adhesives & Hybrid Sealants Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/hybrid-adhesive-sealant-market-14343109.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

Hybrid adhesives & hybrid sealants are the new generation adhesives & sealants developed on the basis of the best properties within two or more families of polymeric resins. These are manufactured by blending one polymeric resin with other resins to offer enhanced capabilities such as improved flexibility/elongation, impact/thermal cycling resistance, peel strength, and long-term durability.

Among resins, the MS polymer hybrid segment is expected to lead the hybrid adhesives & hybrid sealants market

The MS polymer hybrid segment in the global hybrid adhesives & hybrid sealants market is expected to lead during the forecast period. This is due to the improved performance and properties of MS polymer hybrid adhesives & hybrid sealants that do not require the use of primers or adhesion promoters before adhesive application. A clean surface is enough to ensure good adhesion between the substrates as compared to conventional resin adhesives & sealants. These are used as universal seam sealers or adhesives for construction, automotive, industrial, and marine applications.

Ask for PDF Brochure @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=14343109

The building & construction segment in the hybrid adhesives & hybrid sealants market is expected to lead the application market during the forecast period

The building & construction application in the hybrid adhesives & hybrid sealants market is expected to lead the market during the forecast period, 2017 to 2022. The building & construction application accounted for the largest market share of hybrid adhesives & hybrid sealants market globally in 2016. Hybrid adhesives & hybrid sealants are used in a wide range of sub-applications in the building & construction industry such as flooring, tiling, waterproofing, carpet layment, wall covering, insulation, roofing, civil operations, facade, parquet, and others. These are gaining importance in the construction industry for use in bonding, renovation, and maintenance & repair of residential & commercial buildings as well as for civil engineering applications.

The Asia Pacific hybrid adhesives & sealants market is expected to lead during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants Market is expected to lead during the forecast period, which can be attributed to the rising demand for hybrid adhesives & hybrid sealants from economies in the Asia Pacific region, which include countries such as India, China, South Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Singapore, among others. Moreover, factors such as the improving standards of living and rising per capita incomes in the countries of the Asia Pacific region are also fueling the growth of the Asia Pacific hybrid adhesives & hybrid sealants market.

Inquiry before Buying @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=14343109

Soudal (Belgium), Bostik (France), Sika AG (Switzerland), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), 3M Company (U.S.), Tremco illbruck GmbH & Co. KG. (Germany), H.B. Fuller (U.S.), Illinois Tool Works Incorporation (U.S.), and Kisling AG (Switzerland) are the key players operating in the hybrid adhesives & hybrid sealants market.

Browse Related Reports

Epoxy Adhesives Market by Type (One-component, Two-component), Application (Building & Construction, Transportation, Automotive, Wind Energy, Marine, Electrical & Electronics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/epoxy-adhesive-market-142980020.html

Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesive Market by Material Type (Composites, Metals, Plastics, and Others), by Application (Commercial Vehicle, Marine, Wind Energy, General Assembly, and Others), & by Region - Global Forecasts to 2020

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/methyl-methacrylate-adhesives-market-74536936.html

Know More About our Knowledge Store @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets' flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog @http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/chemical

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets