Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Amazon's Net Sales Surged 24.9%

Earnings Reviewed

For three months ended June 30, 2017, Amazon's net sales increased 24.9% on a y-o-y basis, or 26% adjusting foreign exchange, to $37.96 billion from $30.40 billion in Q2 FY16. Net sales surpassed analysts' expectations of $37.18 billion.

For the reported quarter, Amazon's gross margin increased 130 basis points to 38.2% of net sales from 36.9% of net sales in Q2 FY16. During Q2 FY17, Amazon's operating income decreased 51.3%, or 48% adjusting foreign exchange, to $628 million from $1.29 billion in Q2 FY16.

For the reported quarter, Amazon's net income decreased 77% to $197 million on a y-o-y basis from $857 million in Q2 FY16. During Q2 FY17, the Company's diluted EPS decreased 77.5% to $0.40 on a y-o-y basis from $1.78 in Q2 FY16. The diluted EPS was below analysts' expectations of $1.42.

Segment Details

North America

During Q2 FY17, Amazon's North America segment's sales increased 26.6% to $22.37 billion from $17.67 billion in Q2 FY16. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating income decreased 37.9% to $436 million from $702 million in Q2 FY16.

AWS

During Q2 FY17, Amazon's AWS segment's sales increased 41.9% to $4.10 billion from $2.89 billion in Q2 FY16. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating income increased 27.6% to $916 million from $718 million in Q2 FY16.

International

During Q2 FY17, Amazon's International segment's sales increased 16.8% to $11.49 billion from $9.84 billion in Q2 FY16. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating loss increased 436.3% to $724 million from $135 million in Q2 FY16.

Balance Sheet

As on June 30, 2017, Amazon's cash and cash equivalents decreased 31.7% to $13.20 billion from $19.33 billion in Q4 FY16.

During Q2 FY17, the Company's cash provided by operating activities increased 7% to $3.83 billion from $3.58 billion in Q2 FY16. For the reported quarter, Amazon's operating cash flow for trailing twelve months was $17.89 billion compared to $13.05 billion trailing twelve months in Q2 FY16.

For the reported quarter, Amazon's free cash flow trailing twelve months was $9.68 billion compared to $7.65 billion trailing twelve months in Q2 FY16. The Company's free cash flow less finance lease principal repayments and assets acquired under capital leases decreased to $1.5 billion for the trailing twelve months compared with $2.9 billion for the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2016.

During Q2 FY17, Amazon's inventories increased 44 basis points to $11.51 billion from $11.46 billion in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's accounts payable decreased 15.3% to $21.44 billion from $25.31 billion in Q4 FY16. During Q2 FY17, Amazon's long-term debt decreased 13 basis points to $7.68 billion from $7.69 billion in Q4 FY16.

Outlook

For Q3 FY17, Amazon expects net sales to be in the range of $39.25 billion- $41.75 billion. The Company estimates operating income to be in the range of negative $400 million-$300 million in Q3 FY17.

Stock Performance

On Monday, August 07, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $992.27, slightly up 0.47% from its previous closing price of $987.58. A total volume of 2.67 million shares have exchanged hands. Amazon.com's stock price surged 4.56% in the last three months, 22.86% in the past six months, and 29.54% in the previous twelve months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have soared 32.33%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 250.38. At Monday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $476.35 billion.

