Regulatory News:

TOTAL S.A. (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT):

Date Total number of shares Number of voting rights exercisable at

Shareholders' meeting July 31, 2017 2,501,586,018 2,650,840,634

A total number of 2,659,218,740 voting rights were attached to the 2,501,586,018 underlying Total shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:

8,378,106 voting rights attached to the 8,378,106 Total shares held by TOTAL S.A. that also cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170808005734/en/

Contacts:

TOTAL