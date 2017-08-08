sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 08.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

12,426 Euro		-0,06
-0,48 %
WKN: A1W4DT ISIN: US2423702032 Ticker-Symbol: SJ2A 
Aktie:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
DEAN FOODS COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DEAN FOODS COMPANY 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,942
12,242
13:50
11,80
12,50
13:07
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DEAN FOODS COMPANY
DEAN FOODS COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DEAN FOODS COMPANY12,426-0,48 %