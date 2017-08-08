Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Charter Communications Adjusted EBITDA Increased 8.8% on a Pro-forma Basis

Research Desk Line-up: DISH Network Post Earnings Coverage

Earnings Reviewed

For three months ended June 30, 2017, Charter Communications revenue, on a pro-forma basis, increased 3.9% to $10.36 billion on a y-o-y basis from $9.97 billion in Q2 FY16. The increase was due to growth in internet and commercial revenues. For the reported quarter, Charter Communications revenue, on an actual basis, increased 68.2% on a y-o-y basis from $6.16 billion in Q2 FY16. The revenue was below analysts' expectations of $10.39 billion.

During Q2 FY17, the Company's Video revenue, on a pro-forma basis, remained almost flat at $4.12 billion compared to $4.13 billion in Q2 FY16. For the reported quarter, Internet revenue, on a pro-forma basis, increased 12.1% to $3.51 billion from $3.13 billion in Q2 FY16. During Q2 FY17, the Company's Voice revenue, on a pro-forma basis, decreased 10.8% to $650 million from $729 million in Q2 FY16.

For the reported quarter, Charter Communications' operating expenses, on a pro-forma basis, increased 1.2% to $6.51 billion from $6.43 billion in Q2 FY16.

For the reported quarter, Charter Communications adjusted EBITDA, on a pro-forma basis, increased 8.8% to $3.85 billion from $3.54 billion in Q2 FY16. During Q2 FY17, the Company's adjusted EBITDA margin, on a pro-forma basis, increased 160 basis points to 37.1% of revenue from 35.5% of revenue in Q2 FY16. The increase was reflected in revenue growth and operating expense growth.

For the reported quarter, the Company's capital expenditure, on a pro-forma basis, increased 7.5% to $2.15 billion from $2.08 billion in Q2 FY16.

During Q2 FY17, Charter Communications net income, on a pro-forma basis, decreased 43.9% on a y-o-y basis to $139 million from $248 million in Q2 FY16. During Q2 FY17, Charter Communications diluted EPS, on a pro-forma basis, decreased 42.9% on a y-o-y basis to $0.52 from $0.91 in Q2 FY16. The diluted EPS was below analysts' expectations of $0.81..

Customer Relationships

During Q2 FY17, Charter Communications' total customer relationships increased 211,000 compared to 231,000 on a pro-forma basis during Q2 FY16, when excluding the impact of customer disconnect activity related to Legacy Bright House's seasonal customer plan in 2016. The Company's total residential and SMB primary service units ("PSUs") increased by 243,000, while pro-forma PSUs grew by 422,000 in Q2 FY16, when adjusted for seasonal customer program changes at Legacy Bright House.

Balance Sheet

As on June 30, 2017, Charter Communications cash and cash equivalents, on an actual basis, decreased 54.9% to $694 million from $1.54 billion in Q4 FY16. During Q2 FY17, the Company's long-term debt, on an actual basis, increased 5.9% to $63.25 billion from $59.72 billion in Q4 FY16.

For the reported quarter, net cash flow from operating activities, on an actual basis, increased 85.5% to $2.95 billion from $1.59 billion in Q2 FY16. During Q2 FY17, free cash flow, on an actual basis, increased 117.6% to $1.14 billion from $524 million in Q2 FY16.

During Q2 FY17, Charter Communications repurchased 11.2 million shares amounting to $3.7 billion.

Stock Performance

Charter Communications' share price finished yesterday's trading session at $381.02, slightly down 0.94%. A total volume of 1.31 million shares have exchanged hands. The Company's stock price skyrocketed 17.67% in the last three months, 18.11% in the past six months, and 62.28% in the previous twelve months. Additionally, the stock soared 32.34% since the start of the year. Shares of the Company have a PE ratio of 106.31 and currently have a market cap of $113.41 billion.

