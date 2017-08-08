Pro-Trader Daily: Featured Company News - Barnes & Noble Education Acquires Student Brands

Research Desk Line-up: Murphy USA Post Earnings Coverage

Acquisition to Extend the Leadership Position of BNED in Education Services Industry

Kanuj Malhotra, Chief Operating Officer, Digital Education, Barnes & Noble Education stated that the acquisition of Student Brands would enable BNED to extend its leadership position in the educational services and content industry. Lack of writing proficiency is among the most important challenges in our education system. And the acquisition of Student Brands would provide BNED an opportunity to serve this market with solutions that improve student performance in this field.

About Student Brands

Student Brands is an education technology Company, which operates multiple direct-to-student businesses for assisting students with the writing process. It mainly focuses on Study Tools, Writing Help, and Literary Research. Student Brands has an increasing community of online learners - around 20 million unique monthly users across its digital properties, which include 123HelpMe.com, Bartleby.com, and StudyMode.com in the United States and TrabalhosFeitos.com, Etudier.com, and Monografias.com in Brazil, France, and Mexico, respectively. The Company drives its proprietary content management system, the Content Brain through deep data analytics and artificial intelligence. The special aspect about Content Brain is that it runs through millions of pieces of content and provides the best answer for virtually any assignment a student is tackling. This generates revenue mainly through its subscription-based services and digital advertisements.

Access to 100,000 subscriber of Student Brands

Currently, BNED serves one in four higher education students every year. Through its recent acquisition of MBS, it has expanded its market reach to even more students in both higher education and K-12. And now, the addition of Student Brands and its approximately 100,000 subscribers will allow BNED to offer products and services directly to its current student base and beyond.

Huge Market Opportunity for Writing Proficiency

Writing proficiency is amongst most important skills that graduate across all industries require. In fact, students in the US spend over $3 billion dollars annually on remedial education, including remedial writing instruction. This writing proficiency deficit is widespread and it is negatively impacting students, new graduates, and employers. Some facts to substantiate this include:

Around 82% of high school students and 96% of college students require extra help and more than 20 million students consider writing help an ongoing need;

New graduates are struggling to find work or accept jobs that do not require degrees whereas employers are struggling to find qualified graduates to hire.

Strategic Benefits from the Acquisition

Address market need for writing proficiency: The acquisition leverage BNED's strong growth momentum in digital learning. This would enhance its ability to support partner schools' retention efforts by helping students and teachers embrace technology tools that improve writing proficiency.

Access to experienced management team: The experienced management team at Student Brands would provide profound online and customer monetization experience.

Direct-to-student digital channel extends BNED's digital portfolio: Through this acquisition, BNED extends its industry-leading reach and deepens its relationships with students and faculty by adding a direct-to-student digital channel.

Enhanced Market Reach: BNED serves more than six million students, as well as parents and alumni. By leveraging BNED's footprint and expertise, Student Brands would have substantially more opportunities to solve academic challenges and market those services that students need to improve their performance in the classroom and secure jobs after graduation.

Financial Details

BNED acquired Student Brands for a net consideration of $58.5 million in cash.

The Company utilized cash on hand and its current credit facility to finance the acquisition.

It is anticipated that Student Brands would contribute around $10 million of EBITDA to BNED's consolidated operation results over the next twelve months. Student Brands has negligible recurring capital expenditures, resulting in strong free cash flow generation. The acquisition will be accretive to BNED's EBITDA, net income, and cash flow in FY18.

Moreover, the acquisition is structured to step up the tax basis of Student Brands' assets and is projected to result in significant future tax savings.

Operational structure after Acquisition

Student Brands will operate as part of BNED's digital operations. It will serve as the initial anchor asset for BNED's direct-to-student growth strategy.

Mr. Thomas Swalla will continue as the Chief Executive Officer of Student Brands, while the current Student Brands' leadership team will join BNED as full-time employees.

Student Brands will also retain its offices in Los Angeles, California and India.

Last Close Stock Review

On Monday, August 07, 2017, Barnes & Noble Education's stock closed the trading session at $7.04, slipping 3.03% from its previous closing price of $7.26. A total volume of 260.16 thousand shares were exchanged during the session. Shares of the Company have a PE ratio of 64.00 and currently have a market cap of $320.32 million.

