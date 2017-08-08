Pro-Trader Daily: Corporate News Blog - GroupM's Brian Lesser Moves to AT&T as CEO of New Advertising & Analytics Business

Research Desk Line-up: BCE Inc. Post Earnings Coverage

Commenting on the appointment of Brian, Randall Stephenson said:

"Brian is a terrific executive and one of the best there is in harnessing technology and data to create targeted advertising. Once we complete our acquisition of Time Warner Inc., we believe there is an opportunity to build an automated advertising platform that can do for premium video and TV advertising what the search and social media Companies have done for digital advertising."

Brian added:

"Advertising is evolving from broad messages delivered through traditional media channels to customized, individual content coordinated across all connected devices. AT&T has amazing assets for creating engaging advertising experiences for consumers. I am excited to work with Randall and the entire AT&T team to build a world-class advertising and insights business."

The appointment of Brian comes at a time when AT&T is nearing the final stages of the acquisition of Time Warner Inc. (NYSE: TWX).

AT&T's acquisition of Time Warner

AT&Thad announced the acquisition of Time Warner in October 2016. The $85.4 billion stock-plus-cash deal is awaiting approval from the United States Department of Justice as well as anti-trust regulators in the US and other countries.. Once the deal is approved, the merger will create a vertically integrated Company with best-in-class assets in content and distribution. US anti-trust and competition regulators are concerned that AT&T would have too much control and have the power to limit the distribution of Time Warner content which would have a direct impact on competition, innovation, and consumers.

Profile of Brian Lesser

Brian brings with him his unique expertise in both media and technology to AT&T. Brian resigned from his role as the CEO of GroupM North America before joining AT&T in the current role. Brian was the CEO of GroupM North America since 2015 and was responsible for overseeing strategy and operations. GroupM is the world's largest media investment group with more than $102 billion billings (RECMA, 2016). GroupM is the parent Company of WPP PLC's (NASDAQ: WPPGY) media agencies including Mindshare, MEC, MediaCom, and Maxus.

Prior to that he founded Xaxis in 2011 and was the company's global CEO. He was responsible for the growth of Xaxis which became the global pacesetter for the programmatic advertising industry and had over a billion dollars in revenue. Before founding Xaxis, Brian was with WPP's Media Innovation Group as the Senior Vice President as well as General Manager. Prior to that, he was the Vice President of Product Management at 24/7 Media, a global media and technology firm. WPP acquired 24/7 Media in 2007.

Brian is a pioneer and he has been recognized for his foundational role in the advertising world where he has helped the shift to more data and technology-driven model.

His name was added to the Crain 100, a list of the top disrupters and change-makers in business in 2016. In 2015, the Wall Street Journal cited Brian as one of "Five Advertising Executives to Watch" and in 2014 he was named to Ad Age's 40 Under 40 list.

Brian has a Bachelor's of Arts degree from the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from Columbia Business School.

About AT&T

Dallas, Texas based AT&T is the world's largest telecommunications, media, and technology Company. It offers entertainment, business, mobile, and high-speed internet services to millions of customers across the globe. It offers the best data network in the US and offers the best global coverage of any US wireless service provider. It is also one of the world's largest providers of pay TV with customers in US and 11 Latin American countries. Subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. provide / offer AT&T products and services under the AT&T brand. The Company's consolidated revenues for FY16 was $163.8 billion.

Last Close Stock Review

On Monday, August 07, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $38.52, slightly up 0.23% from its previous closing price of $38.43. A total volume of 16.82 million shares have exchanged hands. AT&T's stock price advanced 4.16% in the last one month. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 18.10 and has a dividend yield of 5.09%. The stock currently has a market cap of $237.48 billion.

