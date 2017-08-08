A-Share Listed Electric Components and Equipment Companies - Profiles and Financial Data 2017

DUBLIN, August 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "A-Share Listed Electric Components and Equipment Companies - Profiles and Financial Data" company profile has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This report analyzes 123 electric components and equipment manufacturers listed in A-share market in China.

China has established a complete electric equipment and component industry chain. By the end of 2016, there were 4,000 wire and cable manufacturers in China, leading to fierce market competition. Products produced by local manufacturers are concentrated in the mid to low-end markets. The industry concentration rate is low with small and medium enterprises accounting for over 95%. In 2016, the revenue of the wire and cable manufacturing industry was CNY 1.3 trillion. It is estimated that CAGR from 2017 to 2021 will reach 5%, bringing revenue to CNY 1.66 trillion in 2021.



The report expects that China's electric component and equipment industry will keep growing in the next few years. For one thing, this will benefit from improving urbanization and increasing investment in infrastructure such power grid. For another, policies will support the industry's development. For example, Made in China 2025 set the target that by 2020, the scale of China's advanced power generating equipment industry shall have reached 100 million kw per year with 90% of independence level. The production value of the power transmission and transformation industry shall have reached CNY 2.2 trillion with more than 80% of key components being produced independently.

Companies Mentioned



Zhuhai XJ Electric Co., Ltd. (000400.SZ)

Northeast Electric Development Co., Ltd. (000585.SZ)

Dongfang Electronics Co., Ltd. (000682.SZ)

Galaxy Biomedical Investment Co., Ltd. (000806.SZ)

Infore Environment Technology Group Co., Ltd. (000967.SZ)

Sieyuan Electric Co., Ltd. (002028.SZ)

San Bian Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (002112.SZ)

Shenzhen Clou Electronics Co., Ltd. (002121.SZ)

Montnets Rongxin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (002123.SZ)

Shenzhen Woer Heat-Shrinkable Material Co., Ltd. (002130.SZ)

Infund Holding Co., Ltd. (002141.SZ)

Shenzhen Hifuture Electric Co., Ltd. (002168.SZ)

Guangzhou Zhiguang Electric Co., Ltd. (002169.SZ)

Guangdong Nanyang Cable Group Holding Co., Ltd. (002212.SZ)

Shenzhen Auto Electric Power Plant Co., Ltd. (002227.SZ)

Aotecar New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (002239.SZ)

Huaming Power Equipment Co., Ltd. (002270.SZ)

Zhejiang Wanma Co., Ltd. (002276.SZ)

Fujian Nanping Sun Cable Co., Ltd. (002300.SZ)

Zhongli Science And Technology Group Co., Ltd. (002309.SZ)

(100+ Others)



Key Topics Covered:



(1) Financial Indexes

(2) Summary of Income Statement



(3) Summary of Balance Sheet



(4) Summary of Cash Flow Statement



