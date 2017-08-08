Mr. Mendoza brings 35 years' plant operations experience to the SCM Berta team in Chile

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2017) - Coro Mining Corp, (TSX: COP) ("Coro or the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Nelson Mendoza to the newly-created role of General Manager of Coro's 65%-owned SCM Berta operation effective September 4, 2017. Mr. Mendoza comes to Coro with more than 35 years' experience in the operation of mineral processing plants, 17 years of which was focused on Solvent Extraction & Electrowinning (SXEW) plants such as the type of plant located at the SCM Berta operation.

Mr. Mendoza earned a Bachelor's degree in civil metallurgy engineering from the Universidad de Concepcion in Chile. His broad experience includes operational oversight of SXEW plants, medium and long term strategic operations planning, budgeting and meeting operational production targets. Most recently, Mr. Mendoza served as Superintendent of Minera las Cenizas' Taltal oxide SXEW plant at approximately 400 km south of Antofagasta which has a production capacity of 8,000 to 12,000 tonnes of copper per year, where he worked with Coro CEO Luis Tondo. Mr. Mendoza's experience also includes eight years with Cerro Negro in progressively more senior operational roles culminating in his role as General Management of Cerro Negro Mining Company responsible for the management of the company including the fulfilment of its production programs, development of its medium and long term strategic plans and budgeting for such operations.

"We welcome Nelson to the Coro management team and look forward to reaping the benefits of his vast operations experience as we move SCM Berta toward commercial copper production and subsequent growth beyond those levels over the years," commented Coro CEO Luis Tondo. "Nelson exemplifies the quality and professionalism Coro is seeking for each of its current operations leading the Company to achieve its medium term target of 30,000 tonnes of copper production within three to five years from this point. The success of the Berta operations is an important step in Coro's overall development and we are confident that Nelson will contribute to this success."

About Coro Mining Corp.:

Coro's strategy is to grow a mining business through the discovery, development and operation of "Coro type" deposits. These are defined as projects at any stage of development, which are well located with respect to infrastructure and water, have low permitting risk, and have the potential to achieve a short and cost effective timeline to production. The Company's preference is for open pit heap leach copper projects, where minimizing capital investment takes priority over maximizing NPV, where profitability is prioritized over production rate, and finally, where the likely capital cost is financeable relative to the Company's market capitalization. The Company's assets include the Marimaca development project; its 65% interest in the SCM Berta company, which includes the Berta and Nora operations; the Llancahue prospect; and a royalty on the San Jorge copper-gold project located in Argentina.

