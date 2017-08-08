sprite-preloader
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire
London, August 8

Oxford Instruments plc - Voting Rights and Capital Update

The following notification is made in accordance with the FSA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Following the allotment of shares during the month the Company's issued share capital, as at the close of business on 31 July 2017, consisted of 57,328,743 ordinary shares of 5p each with voting rights.

The above figure (57,328,743) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Oxford Instruments plc under the FSA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Susan Johnson-Brett

Company Secretary

Oxford Instruments plc

08 August 2017

Direct dial: 01865 393324

Email: susan.johnson-brett@oxinst.com


