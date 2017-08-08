Pro-Trader Daily: Corporate News Blog - Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reported July 2017 Results; Observed Total Passengers Advance by 12.1%, YOY

Research Desk Line-up: AerCap Post Earnings Coverage

The Announcement

In July 2017, GAP observed an 11.5% advance in the number of seats available in July 2017, against the period July 2016. The load factor for July 2017 had advanced by 0.5% from 87.6% in July 2016 to 88.1% in July 2017. The Company also announced new routes in July 2017 from Guanajuato to Cancun, through Interjet; Manzanillo to Mexico City, through Magnicharters; Montego Bay to Colonia, through Eurowings; and lastly, La Pax to Chihuahua and Monterry, through Aereo Calafia.

GAP currently operates 12 airports in the Pacific region of Mexico, including Guadalajara and Tijuana, serving the main metropolitan areas, while La Paz, Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta, and Manzanillo serve the main tourist destinations. These airports were initially managed by the Mexican Government and were concessioned as a part of the country's initiative to privatize and improve the quality and safety of the airport services in the country. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concesiones Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake of MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Q2 2017 Results

GAP reported its Q2 2017 results on July 26, 2017, where it announced that total revenues in Q2 2017 advanced by 13.5% YOY. The Company announced that the cost of services increased by 9.4% in Q2 2017, while operating income increased by 31.9% YOY.

The Company also announced that it has committed investments worth Ps. 2.5 billion for GAP airports in Mexico, under the Master Development Programs, and the Montego Bay airports in Jamaica under the Capital Development Program. The Company expects an increase in cost and the hiring of additional personnel for the operations, maintenance, security, and cleaning departments.

Full-Year 2017 Guidance

On July 19, 2017, GAP announced its full-year guidance for the period January 01, 2017, to December 31, 2017, where the Company expects net traffic to advance by 10% to 12% from 2016. The Company's passenger traffic estimates are based on the consolidation of the routes developed to date, the increase in occupancy of load factors, and airlines' flight frequencies and seat availability. GAP expects net Aeronautical and non-Aeronautical revenues to advance in the range of 16%-18%, where the Company expects revenue to increase from traffic performance, applicable passenger fees, contract terms, and current commercial agreements.

GAP announced on August 02, 2017, that it will pay the first portion of the dividend payment on August 15, 2017. The dividend had been approved at the annual General Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on April 25, 2017. The remaining portion of the dividend, that is Ps. 2.86, will be distributed before December 31, 2017.

Last Close Stock Review

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico's share price finished yesterday's trading session at $114.69, slightly declining 0.20%. A total volume of 46.00 thousand shares have exchanged hands. The Company's stock price skyrocketed 12.23% in the last three months, 46.01% in the past six months, and 16.61% in the previous twelve months. Additionally, the stock soared 38.98% since the start of the year. Shares of the Company have a PE ratio of 24.33 and have a dividend yield of 1.52%. The stock currently has a market cap of $6.42 billion.

