Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Graco's Quarterly Revenue Jumped 9%; Earnings Surged 57%

Earnings Reviewed

For the three months ended June 30, 2017, Graco's sales totaled $379.5 million, reflecting an increase of 9% compared to sales of $348.1 million in Q2 2016, with Company's sales increased in all segments and regions. Graco stated that changes in currency translation rates decreased sales by approximately $4 million or 1% for the reported quarter. The Company's sales exceeded analysts' estimates of $368.3 million.

During Q2 2017, Graco's gross profit increased to $203.94 million compared to gross profit of $185.14 million in Q2 2016, reflecting higher production volume and realized pricing, and partially offset by unfavorable impacts of currency translation and product mix. The Company's operating income for the reported quarter jumped 26% to $98.8 million compared to $78.3 million in the prior year's same quarter.

Graco's effective income tax rate for Q2 2017 was 17%, down from 31% in Q2 2016. The Company noted that the adoption of a new accounting standard requiring excess tax benefits, related to stock option exercises, to be credited to the income tax provision reduced the tax provision by $13.6 million for the reported quarter, hence decreasing the effective tax rate for Q2 2017 by 14 %.

For Q2 2017, Graco's net earnings totaled $79.80 million, up 57% compared to earnings of $50.9 million. The Company's diluted earnings per share were $1.38, up 55% on a y-o-y basis, and included $0.23 per share which was related to the adoption of a new accounting standard in 2017, in the accounting for tax benefits on stock compensation. The results exceeded Wall Street's expectations for earnings of $1.06 per share.

Segment Results

During Q2 2017, Graco's Industrial segment recorded sales of $174.9 million, up 11% on a y-o-y basis. The segment's operating earnings surged 21% on a y-o-y basis. Sales increased in all of the Industrial segment's product applications. Year-to-date operating margin rate for the Industrial segment increased 3% on a y-o-y basis. Favorable effects of higher sales volume, improved gross margin rate, and expense leverage were partially offset by the unfavorable effect of currency translation.

The Company's Process segment's sales jumped 13% to $73.4 million in the reported quarter, while its operating earnings jumped 76% compared to the year ago corresponding period. The Process segment had solid sales growth across most product applications, partially offset by the effects of continued weakness in Oil and Natural Gas.

For Q2 2017, Graco's Contractor segment reported sales of $131.2 million, up 4% on a y-o-y basis, and its operating earnings grew 15% on a y-o-y basis.

On a geographical basis, Graco's 9% sales growth was attributed to a 7% increase in the Americas, 9% in EMEA, or 12% at constant currency basis, and 18% in Asia/Pacific, or 20% at consistent translation rates.

Cash Matters

Graco's cash flows from operations on a year-to-date basis totaled $136 million and changes in working capital were in-line with volume growth. The Company's share repurchases in FY17 till the second quarter were $90 million, partially offset by $36 million net proceeds from shares issued.

Outlook

Graco raised its full-year 2017 outlook to mid-to-high single-digit organic sales growth on a constant currency basis worldwide, from a prior outlook of mid-single-digit growth.

Stock Performance

At the closing bell, on Monday, August 07, 2017, Graco's stock was slightly up 0.74%, ending the trading session at $115.50. A total volume of 252.77 thousand shares have exchanged hands. The Company's stock price skyrocketed 5.34% in the last three months, 27.94% in the past six months, and 56.23% in the previous twelve months. Moreover, the stock soared 39.01% since the start of the year. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 76.19 and has a dividend yield of 1.25%. The stock currently has a market cap of $6.41 billion.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily