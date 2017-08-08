Pro-Trader Daily: Corporate News Blog - GOL Linhas Aereas Intelligentes Announces Corporate Reorganization of Controlled Companies

Research Desk Line-up: Alaska Air Post Earnings Coverage

This announcement comes at the heels of the Material Facts dated June 06, June 30, and July 01 2017. On June 06, 2017, the Company announced the merger of Smiles S.A. into Webjet Participações S.A., and jointly with Smiles, the merger was approved at a Smiles Special Shareholder Meeting under the terms of the protocol and justification of Merger entered into between the Companies on June 06, 2017. The merger was subject to approval by Webjet's general meeting to be held on July 01, 2017, with GLAI, the sole shareholder of Webjet. Smiles is noticeably one of the largest alliance loyalty programs in Latin America, with more than 12 million recorded participants, allowing customers to accumulate miles and redeem air tickets to more than 700 locations across the world.

The merger was later approved on July 01, 2017, at a Special Shareholder's Meeting of Smiles Fidelidade under the terms of the Protocol and Justification of Merger entered by the two Companies on June 06, 2017. As a consequence of the approval of the merger, Smiles ceased to exist, with Smiles Fidelidade being its successor in all its rights and obligations.

Company Growth Prospects

GLAI is the largest transport and air travel services in Brazil with three main branches of operation, namely: passenger transportation, cargo transportation, and alliance loyalty programs. GLAI is currently the largest air carrier in Brazil, transporting over 33 million passengers in more than 700 daily flights to 63 destinations in the country, and 11 international destinations. The Company has a fleet of more than 120 Boeing 737 aircraft, and it has additional orders placed for 120 Boeing 737 aircraft.

On July 10, 2017, GLAI announced its preliminary air traffic results for the month of June 2017. The Company reported a net decrease in total volume of departures by 5.7% in June 2017, of 19,105 departures in June 2017 from 20,170 departures in June 2016. The number of seats had declined by 5.6%, which was 3.18 million seats, in June 2017 from 3.37 million seats in June 2016.

In the domestic segment, the Company reported its supply decrease by 4.8% in June 2017, over the same period last year. Domestic demand, according to GLAI, reduced by 1.1% in the month YOY, and the Company achieved a load factor of 79.0%, up 2.9% over June 2016. The Company's international market share fell by 19%, while demand reduced 14.4% resulting in a load factor of 70.1%, which represented a growth of 3.8% in relation to the same period in 2016.

Last Close Stock Review

On Monday, August 07, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $15.45, rising slightly by 0.19% from its previous closing price of $15.42. A total volume of 227.77 thousand shares have exchanged hands. GLAI's stock price soared 17.40% in the last one month, 57.49% in the past six months, and 74.97% in the previous twelve months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have skyrocketed 126.87%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 10.91 and currently, has a market cap of $619.54 million.

